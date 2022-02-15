GlobalData : Next and Boohoo wisely invest in booming UK online health & beauty market worth £6.6 billion in 2025, says GlobalData

Next and Boohoo's decision to launch their own health & beauty ranges is a wise investment as the UK online health & beauty market is forecast to flourish, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% between 2019 and 2025, equivalent to £6.6 billion in 2025*, according to GlobalData.

The leading data and analytics company notes that Next and Boohoo will now be able to meet the increasing demand for convenience as shoppers will be able to buy clothing and beauty items in one place, while appealing to those looking to cut back.

Next has developed Woah, its own brand of vegan skincare, featuring 16 products suited to the majority of skin types. Boohoo has launched its own vegan range of makeup comprising of 50 products that are cruelty free.

Juliet Cuell, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "By branching out into own brand beauty, these two retailers are taking a step in the right direction as shoppers are set to trade down on health & beauty products as they face increased living costs in 2022. While many may turn to discounters, including Savers, Aldi and B&M, own brand health & beauty ranges will appeal to those who want to spend less, but still want to purchase items with certain product credentials including vegan friendly, which discounters tend not to offer."

Boohoo has priced its products well to ensure that it caters to young consumers who typically spend less on health & beauty, particularly those who want to recreate a fashionable makeup trend seen on social media.

Cuell says: "Boohoo could suggest make-up products that would go well with partywear pieces when shoppers are browsing clothes to encourage impulse purchases."

Next has priced its Woah skincare range below Boots' No.7 range even though Woah products have an additional benefit of being vegan friendly. If Next expands its new skincare range, it has the potential to steal spend from Boots, as 29.0% of its shoppers already shop at Next for clothing, according to GlobalData's Boots Health & Beauty Shopper Profile.

With the well-established online apparel market forecast to grow more slowly at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2025**, multichannel clothing retailers that have been typically slower to innovate are now becoming more agile.

Cuell adds: "Online pureplays including Feelunique and Lookfantastic - which do not currently have their own brand - must not become complacent or they risk falling behind. To differentiate from clothing retailers' own brand beauty, online pureplays should develop ingredient-focused (such as vitamin C), organic skincare and makeup that is affordable."

* Data taken from GlobalData's report: United Kingdom (UK) Health and Beauty Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025

**Data taken from GlobalData's report: United Kingdom (UK) Apparel Market Size, Drivers and Constraints, Brands and Theme Analysis, Supply Chain and Forecast, 2020-2025