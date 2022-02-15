Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Next and Boohoo wisely invest in booming UK online health & beauty market worth £6.6 billion in 2025, says GlobalData

02/15/2022 | 05:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
15 Feb 2022
Next and Boohoo wisely invest in booming UK online health & beauty market worth £6.6 billion in 2025, says GlobalData Posted in Retail

Next and Boohoo's decision to launch their own health & beauty ranges is a wise investment as the UK online health & beauty market is forecast to flourish, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% between 2019 and 2025, equivalent to £6.6 billion in 2025*, according to GlobalData.

The leading data and analytics company notes that Next and Boohoo will now be able to meet the increasing demand for convenience as shoppers will be able to buy clothing and beauty items in one place, while appealing to those looking to cut back.

Next has developed Woah, its own brand of vegan skincare, featuring 16 products suited to the majority of skin types. Boohoo has launched its own vegan range of makeup comprising of 50 products that are cruelty free.

Juliet Cuell, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "By branching out into own brand beauty, these two retailers are taking a step in the right direction as shoppers are set to trade down on health & beauty products as they face increased living costs in 2022. While many may turn to discounters, including Savers, Aldi and B&M, own brand health & beauty ranges will appeal to those who want to spend less, but still want to purchase items with certain product credentials including vegan friendly, which discounters tend not to offer."

Boohoo has priced its products well to ensure that it caters to young consumers who typically spend less on health & beauty, particularly those who want to recreate a fashionable makeup trend seen on social media.

Cuell says: "Boohoo could suggest make-up products that would go well with partywear pieces when shoppers are browsing clothes to encourage impulse purchases."

Next has priced its Woah skincare range below Boots' No.7 range even though Woah products have an additional benefit of being vegan friendly. If Next expands its new skincare range, it has the potential to steal spend from Boots, as 29.0% of its shoppers already shop at Next for clothing, according to GlobalData's Boots Health & Beauty Shopper Profile.

With the well-established online apparel market forecast to grow more slowly at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2019 and 2025**, multichannel clothing retailers that have been typically slower to innovate are now becoming more agile.

Cuell adds: "Online pureplays including Feelunique and Lookfantastic - which do not currently have their own brand - must not become complacent or they risk falling behind. To differentiate from clothing retailers' own brand beauty, online pureplays should develop ingredient-focused (such as vitamin C), organic skincare and makeup that is affordable."

* Data taken from GlobalData's report: United Kingdom (UK) Health and Beauty Market Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025

**Data taken from GlobalData's report: United Kingdom (UK) Apparel Market Size, Drivers and Constraints, Brands and Theme Analysis, Supply Chain and Forecast, 2020-2025

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 10:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:37aGLOBALDATA : Next and Boohoo wisely invest in booming UK online health & beauty market wor..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Easing of regulations for AI-based medical devices to empower domestic market..
PU
02/14GLOBALDATA : Cruise intermediaries' revenue increased by 65% due to pandemic which drove c..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : Nearly 12,000 companies discussed the likelihood of insolvency in 2021, says ..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : Indonesian defense acquisitions a significant win for France after tough year..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : PepsiCo's ingredients and packaging innovations may reinforce brand loyalty d..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : English Premier League international rights deal will cement league's dominan..
PU
02/11GLOBALDATA : The US and China attracted more than two-thirds of the world's high-value VC ..
PU
02/11JOBS RECAP : Job postings increase globally; hiring for recruiters increased by 30% month-..
PU
02/10GLOBALDATA : Taiwan to spend $6.1bn on modernizing air defense and striking capabilities, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 85,4 M 85,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 1 546 M 2 090 M 2 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 310,00 GBX
Average target price 1 700,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-8.07%2 090
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-17.86%91 789
RELX PLC-6.79%58 580
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-13.28%49 457
MSCI, INC.-13.01%43 314
EQUIFAX INC.-23.15%26 982