GlobalData : Novel CAR-T cell approaches of Chinese pharma promote clinical innovation and can address remaining unmet needs, says GlobalData

02/28/2022 | 12:12am EST
28 Feb 2022
Novel CAR-T cell approaches of Chinese pharma promote clinical innovation and can address remaining unmet needs, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

Chinese pharma companies are continuously focusing on the research and development of new innovative oncology therapies. Recently, Innovent Biologics and Gracell Biotechnologies have initiated Phase I trials for their innovative chimeric-antigen receptor T (CAR-T) therapies. It could further address remaining unmet needs, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Gracell Biotechnologies' GC012F is developed using the proprietary FasTCAR platform for next-day manufacturing. Similarly, Innovent Biologics developed IBI345 leveraging technology licensed from Roche. IBI345 has two components: anti-Claudin18.2 antibodies and 'modular' CAR-T cells leading to a precisely targeted approach compared to conventional CAR-T therapy that directly detects and destroys tumour cells.

According to GlobalData's Pharma Intelligence Center, considering the Phase I, Phase II and Phase III candidates based on their highest development stage, 130 CAR-T therapies are in development in China as of 24 February 2022.

Prashant Khadayate, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "It is too early to comment on the success of these CAR-T therapies. However, both of the above CAR-T therapies can change the future development strategies of CAR-T therapies."

CAR-T therapies for hematological cancers are well-established. The US has approved five CAR-T therapies and China has approved two CAR-T therapies to treat hematological cancers. However, the CAR-T therapies landscape in solid tumors is still evolving and finding a molecule with efficacy against solid tumors has been challenging. Notably, IBI345 is in development to treat advanced Claudin18.2-positive solid tumors.

Khadayate concludes: "CAR-T therapies face challenges concerning preparation time, high treatment costs, and side effects. Both GC012F and IBI345 are designed to address the unmet needs observed with conventional CAR-T therapies. Notably, the Gracell Biotechnologies' FasTCAR platform will help reduce therapy preparation time. In contrast, the Innovent Biologics two-component approach of CAR-T therapies can improve the overall efficacy and reduce side effects in tumors. Hopefully, innovative CAR-T therapies may reduce treatment costs and benefit a larger patient population with remaining unmet needs."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
