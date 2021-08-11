Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Oil and gas companies are failing to capitalize on MSGBC Basin's huge gas discoveries, says GlobalData

08/11/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
11 Aug 2021
Oil and gas companies are failing to capitalize on MSGBC Basin's huge gas discoveries, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

Two major gas discoveries have been made in the MSGBC Basin; however, oil and gas companies so far have failed to capitalise on these significant resources, and it could be quite some time until we see an intention to develop them, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

One reason for the lack of movement on the MSGBC Basin could be the Final Investment Decision (FID) that was made on the cross-border Tortue/ Ahmeyim LNG development in 2018, followed by the Senegalese development of the Sangomar oilfield in early 2020. These developments will bring the two countries into the world of oil and gas exporting and further world class discovered resources indicate major upside still to be captured in both countries.

Conor Ward, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'There is significant potential in both Senegal and Mauritania, and so far, cautious investment has been made to kick-start smaller scale developments in both countries. In comparison, while there have been far larger discoveries in BirAllah and Yakaar-Teranga, little progress has been made towards commercial development of these fields.'

The world-class Yakaar-Teranga and BirAllah area discoveries hold approximate resources of 10-25 Tcf and 12-60 Tcf, respectively, of gas initially in place, enough to support their own LNG developments.

Ward adds: 'This significant resource base should be attracting far more interest than it currently seems to be. Despite mentions of potential development plans, little progress has been made by the participants towards FID. This slow movement could in part be due to the market impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the vast amount of capital that would be required to unlock these resources. In a time when companies are increasingly more careful with their budgets, and in an area where they have limited experience, it is likely that the participants will wait and see the success of Tortue/ Ahmeyim before making a concrete decision on Yakaar-Teranga and BirAllah.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 18:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 56,2 M 56,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,3x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 1 870 M 2 589 M 2 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,98x
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 585,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC16.12%2 589
S&P GLOBAL INC.32.17%104 660
RELX PLC19.00%56 920
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION35.93%56 029
MSCI INC.39.99%51 533
EQUIFAX INC.34.40%31 577