Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:23 2023-05-05 am EDT
1270.00 GBX    0.00%
02:31aGlobaldata : Amidst declining job postings, digitalization and AI themes trending in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData
PU
02:31aGlobaldata : Oil and gas industry overall contract value plunges by 48% in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData
PU
05/03Globaldata : FDA accelerated approval of Biogen Qalsody game changer for rare subgroup of ALS patients, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Oil and gas industry overall contract value plunges by 48% in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData

05/06/2023 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
05 May, 2023 Oil and gas industry overall contract value plunges by 48% in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData
Share
Posted in Oil & Gas

With rising inflation and an increasing capital cost borrowing environment posing challenges for upcoming oil and gas projects, the overall oil and gas industry's disclosed contract value saw a significant quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease of 48% in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's latest report, "Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Analytics by Sector (Upstream, Midstream and Downstream), Region, Planned and Awarded Contracts and Top Contractors, Q1 2023 ," shows that the overall contract value decreased from $64.9 billion in Q4 2022 to $34.01 billion in Q1 2023. The contract volume also decreased from 1,623 in Q4 2022 to 1,440 in Q1 2023.

Pritam Kad, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "It appears the contract value momentum has slowed down due to high interest rates and a rising inflationary environment in the major economies. This could have potentially resulted in fewer high-value contracts during the quarter in the oil and gas space."

Operation and Maintenance (O&M) segment represented 57% of the total contracts in Q1 2023, followed by procurement scope with 17%, and contracts with multiple scopes, such as construction, design and engineering, installation, O&M, and procurement, which accounted for 14%.

Some of the notable contracts during the quarter include a 15-year contract extension worth approximately $5.3 billion secured by Yinson Holdings subsidiaries for charter and operation and maintenance (O&M) services of Agogo Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) in Angola; and a five-year contract worth approximately $2.6 billion won by ADNOC Logistics & Services for integrated logistics services for ADNOC Offshore in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The other major contract was DL E&C's $1.6 billion contract with Hyundai Engineering & Construction led consortium comprising Hyundai Engineering and Lotte Engineering & Construction for the construction of Thermal Crude to Chemicals (TC2C) facilities and an interconnection package for S-Oil's Shaheen ethylene and propylene project in Ulsan, South Korea.

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 06:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:31aGlobaldata : Amidst declining job postings, digitalization and AI themes trending in Q1 20..
PU
02:31aGlobaldata : Oil and gas industry overall contract value plunges by 48% in Q1 2023, reveal..
PU
05/03Globaldata : FDA accelerated approval of Biogen Qalsody game changer for rare subgroup of ..
PU
05/03Globaldata : Australia budget deficit to widen in FY 2023–24, foresees GlobalData
PU
05/02Astellas to accelerate ocular disease treatments with $5.9 billion acquisition
AQ
04/27Globaldata : Music Therapy Awareness Month and medical device market share a crucial conne..
PU
04/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.3% as Economic Outlook Concerns Drag
DJ
04/25Trakm8 expects revenue rise, Dillistone loss narrows
AN
04/25GlobalData plc Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on ..
CI
04/25Sterling Considered Overbought, Could Move Lower
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALDATA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 278 M 351 M 351 M
Net income 2023 53,0 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
Net Debt 2023 234 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,2x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 1 431 M 1 808 M 1 808 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,00x
EV / Sales 2024 5,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 652
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 270,00 GBX
Average target price 1 865,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Marie Barnes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC8.09%1 808
S&P GLOBAL, INC.3.75%111 478
RELX PLC6.38%58 355
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.36%55 899
MSCI, INC.1.82%36 953
WOLTERS KLUWER13.80%30 133
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer