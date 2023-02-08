Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-02-07 am EST
1230.00 GBX   -0.81%
12:14aGlobaldata : Olezarsen Fast Track FDA approval strengthens Ionis Pharmaceuticals outlook in dyslipidemia space, says GlobalData
PU
12:14aGlobaldata : H2 2022 sees 10 billion drop in total forecast sales of COVID-19 vaccines between 2021 and 2028, says GlobalData
PU
02/07Globaldata : EU Parliament's proposed deforestation law sparks interest in lab-grown alternatives to palm oil, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Olezarsen Fast Track FDA approval strengthens Ionis Pharmaceuticals outlook in dyslipidemia space, says GlobalData

02/08/2023 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
08 Feb, 2023 Olezarsen Fast Track FDA approval strengthens Ionis Pharmaceuticals outlook in dyslipidemia space, says GlobalData
Share
Posted in Pharma

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has recently received the US FDA Fast Track designation for its investigational therapy, olezarsen, in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). Olezarsen is also being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial for severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) in the US and several EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. If approved, olezarsen has the potential to fulfil an unmet need of more effect triglyceride lipid lowering therapies, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Kaya Olczak, Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "sHTG often occurs secondary to FCS, but also results from environmental factors including high-fat diets and sedentary lifestyles. In sHTG, triglyceride levels are greatly elevated, increasing the risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and death. Olezarsen is an antisense RNA oligonucleotide that inhibits the hepatic production of apoCII, thus enhancing clearance and decreasing triglyceride serum levels, and decreasing atherosclerotic risk."

Waylivra (volanesorsen) is another apoCII inhibitor marketed by Ionis in the EU for patients with FCS with an inadequate response to other TG-lipid lowering therapies, including statins and ezetimibe. The FDA rejected Waylivra approval for FCS in the US in 2018, making this Fast Track designation for olezarsen in FCS a big win for Ionis. This decision from the FDA has pushed the likelihood of approval of olezarsen for sHTG to 72%, according to GlobalData's Pharma Intelligence Center.

Olczak concludes: "Both Waylivra and olezarsen are being investigated in sHTG, and if Phase III clinical trials prove successful GlobalData predicts Waylivra and olezarsen could launch for sHTG patients as early as 2028 in the US and the EU. This additional approval of Waylivra and olezarsen for sHTG will further bolster Ionis' dyslipidemia portfolio and strengthen its competitive standing in the dyslipidemia space."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 05:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
12:14aGlobaldata : Olezarsen Fast Track FDA approval strengthens Ionis Pharmaceuticals outlook i..
PU
12:14aGlobaldata : H2 2022 sees 10 billion drop in total forecast sales of COVID-19 vaccines bet..
PU
02/07Globaldata : EU Parliament's proposed deforestation law sparks interest in lab-grown alter..
PU
02/05Globaldata : RBC Capital Markets top M&A financial adviser in oil and gas sector in 2022, ..
PU
02/04Globaldata : WH Smith's partnership with Holland & Barrett will strengthen its already rob..
PU
02/01Globaldata : Tesco's acquisition of Paperchase will broaden its non-food proposition but r..
PU
01/31Globaldata : Petrochemical projects to dominate oil and gas projects set to start operatio..
PU
01/31Globaldata : Japan's kaintenzushi restaurant chains eye overseas expansion to offset falli..
PU
01/30Globaldata : lists underlying reasons for ongoing layoffs, discussed by Twitter Influencer..
PU
01/27Globaldata : Green banking gains momentum to fight climate change, says GlobalData
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 291 M 291 M
Net income 2022 40,8 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net Debt 2022 271 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,7x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 1 383 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
EV / Sales 2023 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 230,00 GBX
Average target price 1 825,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC4.68%1 675
S&P GLOBAL, INC.11.34%120 109
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.12%56 973
RELX PLC6.73%55 904
MSCI, INC.18.97%44 272
EQUIFAX INC.16.27%27 208