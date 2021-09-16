Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Online food delivery services tap ‘dark store' concept to cater to faster delivery demand, says GlobalData

09/16/2021 | 05:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16 Sep 2021
Online food delivery services tap 'dark store' concept to cater to faster delivery demand, says GlobalData Posted in Retail

The COVID-19 pandemic has given a big boost to the online food and grocery delivery services in India. Companies like Dunzo, Swiggy and Grofers are using the 'dark store' concept to capitalize on the growing online food and grocery market, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during 2020-2025 to reach US$117.4bn in 2025, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Dunzo, an e-commerce and delivery company, launched Dunzo Daily in Bangalore that promises to deliver groceries within 19 minutes of placing the order. Similarly, in August 2021, Swiggy expanded its Instamart service to five more cities in India with a commitment to deliver grocery items within 15-20 minutes. On similar lines, Zomato- backed Grofers has also started 10 minutes deliveries in 10 Indian cities.

Ankita Roy, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Instant delivery models hold huge potential due to two key drivers, convenience and time-saving benefits for consumers. With busy lifestyles and hectic daily commutes, consumers prefer to get their favorite items delivered and save time. The launch of Dunzo daily in Bangalore has been widely appreciated by users and the company has taken appropriate steps such as opening more mini-warehouses or dark stores across each neighborhood and assigning a Dunzo daily delivery executive within just a 5km radius for grocery deliveries.

'The dark stores are malls created by Dunzo which enable it to provide Q-commerce services seven days a week. Matching delivery time with customer convenience has always been a challenge in last-mile delivery. But as the delivery industry in India continues to advance, it is not just about getting products to customers faster than competitors but also to meet a certain standard, meaning fast is never just enough.'

While these models are new in India, similar initiatives are already prevalent in Europe and the US. For Instance, Delivery Hero, an online food delivery company that operates in more than 50 countries internationally in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, delivers orders in less than one hour while Cajoo, a French startup delivers in 15 minutes.

Ms. Roy concludes: 'Economies of scale remain crucial with intense competition in the food delivery industry, so the delivery companies in India must focus on expanding their geographical reach in tier 2/3 cities, similar to Delivery Hero, which opened more centrally located Dmarts (cloud stores) within the city to cater to the demand for faster deliveries. However, with the fast proliferation of these services, and increasing competition, there is likely to be consolidation as companies seek scale and profitability.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:22aGLOBALDATA : British Army's Future Soldier Program rests on success of the digit..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Make-up preferences of Chinese consumers highly influenced by socia..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Online food delivery services tap ‘dark store' concept to cat..
PU
05:22aGLOBALDATA : Unfazed by regulatory shakeups China startups raise US$64.7bn VC fu..
PU
04:28aGLOBALDATA : Huawei OptiXtrans OSN 1800 Ranked as Only Leader in Packet-Optical ..
AQ
09/15GLOBALDATA : Collaboration and communications tech to continue to thrive with hy..
PU
09/15GLOBALDATA : Hybrid vehicle technology at DSEI shows potential for near-term fle..
PU
09/15GLOBALDATA : Israel Aerospace Industries has potential to capture growing UGV ma..
PU
09/15GLOBALDATA : Despite bumetanide failure, promise remains in autism market, says ..
PU
09/15GLOBALDATA : Card payments in South Korea to reach US$1.2 trillion in 2025, says..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 58,4 M 58,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,9x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 1 746 M 2 417 M 2 414 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales 2022 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 480,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC8.42%2 417
S&P GLOBAL INC.37.54%108 914
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.21%58 908
RELX PLC20.84%57 805
MSCI INC.44.98%53 370
EQUIFAX INC.42.01%33 275