Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:03:52 2023-04-12 am EDT
1200.00 GBX   -0.41%
05:00aGlobaldata : Only one-third of companies have ESG strategy, reveals GlobalData
PU
04/11Globaldata : AmoyDx new PCR-based PLC panel to expand diagnosis, treatment options of NSCLC patients in Japan, says GlobalData
PU
04/11Globaldata : Ansell Kovai manufacturing facility to boost India surgical gloves market, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Only one-third of companies have ESG strategy, reveals GlobalData

04/12/2023 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
12 Apr, 2023 Only one-third of companies have ESG strategy, reveals GlobalData
Share
Posted in Thematic Intelligence

As the importance of sustainability and social responsibility continues to gain momentum, investors and stakeholders are increasingly holding businesses accountable for their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance. However, companies faced significant challenges in meeting their ESG goals in 2022, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of their operations, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's ESG Sentiment Polls Q4 2022 reveals that only 32% of respondents said their company had an ESG strategy. This means that the majority (68%) of respondents either had no ESG plan in place (34%) or were unsure whether they had one (34%).

Cyrus Mewawalla, Head of Thematic Intelligence at GlobalData, comments: "The reluctance of many CEOs to fully engage with ESG can be attributed to the age-old view that it will hurt profits. However, our research suggests the opposite. Companies that embrace all three elements of ESG will outperform their peers. CEOs that are too slow to improve their company's approach to sustainability will see an exodus of customers and a drop in profits far sooner than they ever imagined."

GlobalData's latest report, "Global Environmental Trends by Sector, 2022 - Thematic Intelligence," reveals that climate change and related themes (including heatwaves, emissions, deforestation, and water shortages) remained in the spotlight in 2022. Financial institutions, businesses, and governments have increased their efforts to align with the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs). This trend will continue in 2023.

The ESG framework developed by GlobalData serves as a valuable management tool to evaluate a company's ESG performance. It can help identify factors that lead to negative ESG outcomes and provide insights into actions that can be taken to enhance the company's ESG performance.

Mewawalla concludes: "As the world continues to grapple with climate change and other environmental challenges, the importance of ESG performance is only set to grow. The growing efforts of financial institutions, businesses, and governments to align with the UN's SDGs demonstrate a growing recognition of the urgency of the challenge at hand. Companies that embrace this trend and take meaningful action to improve their ESG performance are likely to be the ones that thrive in the years to come."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 08:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:00aGlobaldata : Only one-third of companies have ESG strategy, reveals GlobalData
PU
04/11Globaldata : AmoyDx new PCR-based PLC panel to expand diagnosis, treatment options of NSCL..
PU
04/11Globaldata : Ansell Kovai manufacturing facility to boost India surgical gloves market, sa..
PU
04/10Globaldata : Auctions crucial for Brazil renewable power expansion, says GlobalData
PU
04/10With 89 Expected Assets, Nigeria to Top Africa's Upcoming Oil, Gas Projects By 2027
AQ
04/07Globaldata : Fields and refineries will lead upcoming project starts in Nigeria during 202..
PU
04/06Globaldata : US biotech IPO market yet to see previous high levels due to challenging mark..
PU
04/06Globaldata : Asia will lead global midstream project starts during 2023–2027, finds ..
PU
04/05Globaldata : Alzheimer's drug Leqembi will generate $12.9 billion in sales by 2028, foreca..
PU
04/04Globaldata : L'Oréal acquisition will help Australian beauty brand Aesop global expansion,..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 278 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2023 53,0 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net Debt 2023 235 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 2,52%
Capitalization 1 358 M 1 688 M 1 688 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
EV / Sales 2024 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 652
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 205,00 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Marie Barnes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC2.55%1 688
S&P GLOBAL, INC.2.08%109 681
RELX PLC14.82%61 963
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION12.51%61 145
MSCI, INC.13.87%42 407
WOLTERS KLUWER22.39%32 199
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer