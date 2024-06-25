OpenAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) research lab backed by Microsoft, has acquired Rockset, a company that specialises in real-time analytics databases, for almost US$200 million. The acquisition has drawn attention and various reactions from influencers on social media platform "X", reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Influencers recognize OpenAI's acquisition of Rockset as a prudent strategic move that equips it to enhance AI models with real-time data processing capabilities. They believe this strategy positions OpenAI as a leader in innovation, marking a transformative step with the potential to unlock limitless opportunities. The influencers are optimistic about the merger, viewing it as a major advancement that could revolutionize AI-driven solutions, as this merger will greatly expand OpenAI's capabilities and opportunities. At the same time, others see it as a positive development for Rockset, solidifying its market presence."
Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:
- Sarabjeet Johal, Technology Analyst and GTM Strategist:
"@OpenAI acquires @RocksetCloud! Congratulations to @GreylockVC and Rockset teams on a noticeable exit! Great pairing! Rockset enable businesses to leverage increasingly large and complex data sources. I have geeked out few times at their annual conference in Bay Area! A note……"
- Muji, Founder of Hypergrowth:
"OpenAI acquired Rockset over the weekend. This embeds a data processing and hybrid search layer (vector db plus text and geospatial search) into the AI. Rockset competes with $ESTC $CFLT and analytics dbs like ClickHouse and Imply/Druid."
- Matt Turck, Managing Director at FirstMark:
"OpenAI acquiring Rockset (for 9 figures in stock) points to consolidation and exit path in data/AI Just one problem - Potential acquirers: OpenAI, Anthropic, Databricks, Snowflake, maybe Microsoft, couple others Startups that would like to be acquired:"
