    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Overall global oil and gas contracts activity improved in Q4 2021, says GlobalData

02/09/2022 | 10:39am EST
09 Feb 2022
Overall global oil and gas contracts activity improved in Q4 2021, says GlobalData Posted in Oil & Gas

In Q4 of 2021, the oil and gas industry has seen an increase of 77% in overall contract value however, there has been a decrease of 14% in the number of contracts says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Pritam Kad, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Notable contracts that made significant contributions in terms of value include Saudi Aramco's 16 contracts, with a combined worth of $10 billion for the subsurface and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for the development of the Jafurah shale gas field in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, rising crude oil prices and improved margins helped to gain further momentum for contracts activity."

GlobalData's latest report, 'Q4 2021 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review', although the number of contracts declined from 1,608 in Q3 2021 to 1,383 in Q4, overall contract value increased substantially from $34.32 billion in Q3 to $60.84 billion in Q4.

In terms of single scopes, operation and maintenance (O&M) represented 48% of the total contracts in Q4 2021, followed by procurement with 19%, and contracts with multiple scopes, such as construction, design and engineering, installation, O&M, and procurement accounted for 17%.

Other notable contracts include Yinson Holdings' subsidiaries two contracts with Petrobras for the charter, and operation and maintenance services for the Integrado Parque das Baleias (IPB) Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel operating in the North Campos Basin, offshore Brazil, and ADNOC Drilling's five-year drilling services agreement worth $3.8 billion with ADNOC Onshore for the provision of drilling, workover, and other well services in the United Arab Emirates.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 15:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 257 M 257 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 85,6 M 85,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 1 546 M 2 095 M 2 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float -
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 310,00 GBX
Average target price 1 700,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-8.07%2 095
S&P GLOBAL INC.-14.13%96 297
RELX PLC-5.62%59 257
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-13.35%50 116
MSCI INC.-10.86%45 027
EQUIFAX INC.-19.37%28 801