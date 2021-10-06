Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Pandora Papers to spark greater scrutiny of property, says GlobalData

10/06/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06 Oct 2021
Pandora Papers to spark greater scrutiny of property, says GlobalData Posted in Banking

The latest release of offshore financial information has revealed little illegal activity, and will lack much of the punch that previous leaks enjoyed. However, it could still have significant consequences. While little direct regulatory action is in the offing, tighter reporting and disclosure of property holdings is the most likely outcome, observes GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The world was presented with yet another major offshore data leak on 3 October, 2021, courtesy of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Branded the Pandora Papers by the media, the release contains 11.9 million files from various companies hired by wealthy clients to create structures and trusts in a range of offshore centres.

Andrew Haslip, Head of Wealth Management Research at GlobalData, comments "While the cast of affluent individuals and high-profile politicians spans the world, there is little suggestion that the leak has revealed much in the way of illegal tax evasion. As such, there will likely be little direct impact on the wealth management industry or cases for tax authorities to prosecute."

The release does highlight the ability for affluent investors to use the offshore financial system to shelter assets from scrutiny - particularly property. The OECD's Common Reporting Standard and the US's FATCA have largely pealed back the secrecy surrounding financial accounts and securities. However, they have done little to force disclosure of non-financial assets such as property.

Haslip continues: "Almost all of the high-profile disclosures in the Pandora Papers involve property in some shape or form. Many examples noted in the media involve property held via opaque offshore companies or trusts that shelter the beneficial owners from prying eyes, as well as saving them hefty tax bills. It is this entirely legal activity that is likely to grate the sensibilities of the average citizen - even if tax authorities are less exercised over it."

Indeed, GlobalData's 2021 Global Wealth Managers Survey found that property is the third most popular asset class among high net worth (HNW) offshore investors worldwide - ahead of cash, equities, and bonds. This is despite equities being the clear favorite when looking at domestic portfolios.

Haslip adds: "GlobalData feels that it is the property sector - and the secrecy surrounding it - that will face the most scrutiny due to these leaks. It is even possible concerted regulatory action will take place. The Pandora Papers' property revelations - along with a hunger for more tax revenue amongst COVID-19-ravaged treasuries - is likely to spur governments to look again at how they can increase transparency given how widespread the use of offshore structures is among affluent investors in their property transactions."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 15:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
11:16aGLOBALDATA : APAC companies continue to rule the roost in 2021 Forbes 2000 list, says Glob..
PU
11:06aGLOBALDATA : Half of today's tech unicorns are operating in the ecommerce, cloud or fintec..
PU
03:16aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 continues to affect retail spending in APAC even as e-commerce thriv..
PU
03:16aGLOBALDATA : Enterprise spending on BPO services in India to increase at 5.8% CAGR over 20..
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : Digitization expected to propel the US fast food market to 5.1% growth betwee..
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : Derby County's administration could indicate football league's troubles as go..
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : BHP merger adds complications for Woodside's energy transition narrative
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : ESG investing likely to become the norm with sentiments outperforming pre-COV..
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : predicts future IoT unicorns
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : Enterprise spending on communications and collaboration in Singapore to incre..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,6x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 294 M 2 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 425,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC4.40%2 294
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.33%102 406
RELX PLC20.67%56 908
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.34%54 871
MSCI INC.34.84%49 640
EQUIFAX INC.31.40%31 495