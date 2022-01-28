Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in automotive sector for 2021, finds GlobalData

01/28/2022 | 03:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
28 Jan 2022
Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in automotive sector for 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Automotive

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the automotive sector for 2021 by value and volume, respectively, according to GlobalData's Financial Deals Database. The leading data and analytics company notes that Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison advised on five deals worth $13.6 billion, which was the highest value among all advisers tracked. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led by volume, having advised on 13 deals worth $9 billion. A total of 915 M&A deals were announced in the sector during year 2021.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Automotive M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables 2021', deal value for the automotive sector increased by 108.1% from $40.5 billion in 2020 to $84.3 billion in 2021.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Kirkland & Ellis and Baker McKenzie were the only two advisers to report double-digit deal volume. However, due to its involvement in deals with relatively low value, Kirkland & Ellis had to settle for fifth position by value.

"Meanwhile, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison-which advised on less than half the number of deals advised by Kirkland & Ellis-managed to top the list by value due to its involvement in big-ticket deals. The average size of deals advised by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison stood at $2.7 billion, while it stood at just $689 million for Kirkland & Ellis."

Sullivan & Cromwell occupied the second position in terms of value, with four deals worth $12.6 billion; followed by Davis Polk & Wardwell, with three deals worth $12.5 billion; and Weil Gotshal & Manges, with five deals worth $10.7 billion. Kirkland & Ellis occupied fifth position by value.

Baker McKenzie occupied the second position in terms of volume, with 11 deals worth $5.1 billion; followed by CMS, with nine deals (deal value not disclosed); and Latham & Watkins, with six deals worth $4.7 billion. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison occupied the fifth position by volume.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 20:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
03:45pGLOBALDATA : Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal..
PU
01/27GLOBALDATA : Abbott Laboratories growth in 2021 driven by rapid diagnostics, in global mar..
PU
01/26GLOBALDATA : Rumoured Apple eSIM-only iPhone was always a question of when, not if, says G..
PU
01/25GLOBALDATA : US fixed wireless access subscriptions will capture 9% of broadband accounts ..
PU
01/25GLOBALDATA : Novavax continues to strengthen Asia presence with South Korea approval, says..
PU
01/21GLOBALDATA : Ashurst and Latham & Watkins were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume ..
PU
01/21JP Morgan tops European M&As with $301.5bn
AQ
01/21GLOBALDATA : Pakistan to strengthen natural gas transmission pipeline network to meet grow..
PU
01/10GlobalData Flags 8% Like-For-Like Revenue Jump For 2021
MT
01/10GlobalData Provides Earnings Guidance for Fiscal 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,9x
Yield 2021 1,43%
Capitalization 1 581 M 2 123 M 2 116 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,67x
EV / Sales 2022 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float -
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,40 GBX
Average target price 1 700,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12 587%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-8.77%2 055
S&P GLOBAL INC.-16.28%95 165
RELX PLC-6.12%58 259
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-12.96%50 450
MSCI INC.-19.73%40 546
EQUIFAX INC.-23.18%27 441