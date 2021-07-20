Log in
GlobalData : Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Stikeman Elliott were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in metals & mining for H1 2021, finds GlobalData

07/20/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
20 Jul 2021
Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Stikeman Elliott were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in metals & mining for H1 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Stikeman Elliott were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the metals & mining sector for H1 2021 by value and volume, respectively. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison advised on four deals worth US$2.9bn, which was the highest value among all the advisers. Meanwhile, Stikeman Elliott led in volume terms having advised on ten deals worth US$1.3bn. A total of 755 M&A deals were announced in the sector during H1 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and Metal & Mining M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2021', deal value for the region increased by 18.2% from US$22bn in H1 2020 to US$26bn in H1 2021.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Stikeman Elliott was the only advisor to have double-digit deal volume. Despite this, the company lagged behind its peers in terms of value and had to settle for the seventh position in the list of top ten advisors by value.

'Meanwhile, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, which advised on relatively fewer deals, was the only adviser that managed to surpass the US$2bn mark. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison's average deal size stood at US$719.3m, as compared with Stikeman Elliott's average deal size of US$130.7m.'

Ashurst occupied the second position in terms of value with two deals worth US$1.9bn, followed by Noerr with two deals worth US$1.7bn, Clifford Chance with one deal worth US$1.7bn and Jones Day with two deals worth US$1.6bn.

Cassels Brock & Blackwell occupied the second position in terms of volume with eight deals worth US$502m, followed by Blake Cassels & Graydon with six deals worth US$1.1bn. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison occupied the fourth position by volume, followed by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg with four deals worth US$1.5bn.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 17:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
