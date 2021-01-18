GlobalData : Pinheiro Neto Advogados and Veirano Advogados were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for 2020

Pinheiro Neto Advogados and Veirano Advogados were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in South and Central America for 2020 by value and volume, respectively. Pinheiro Neto Advogados advised on 14 deals worth US$11.4bn, which was the highest value among all the advisers. Meanwhile, Veirano Advogados led in volume terms having advised on 30 deals worth US$7.1bn. A total of 997 M&A deals were announced in South and Central America during 2020, marking a 22.2% decrease over the 1,282 deals announced in 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's report, 'Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables 2020', deal value decreased by 30.3% from US$99bn in 2019 to US$69bn in 2020.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Pinheiro Neto Advogados was the only adviser that managed to surpass the $10bn mark during 2020. The firm managed to advise on four billion-dollar deals that were worth greater than or equal to $1bn.

'Meanwhile, Veirano Advogados was also the only adviser that managed to touch the 30 deals mark. It also advised on two billion-dollar deals and occupied the second position by value, while Pinheiro Neto Advogados occupied the second spot by volume.'

Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice occupied the third position in GlobalData's ranking of legal advisers for M&As in South & Central America by value with 12 deals worth US$7bn, followed by Uria Menendez Abogados with two deals worth US$6.1bn.

Baker McKenzie occupied the third position by volume with 13 deals worth US$2.4bn, followed by Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice.