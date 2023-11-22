At this year's American Heart Association Scientific Session, positive results were presented from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' SCORED analysis of Inpefa (sotagliflozin), providing insight into the drug's ability to significantly reduce the risk of heart failure (HF) in as little as three months. The post hoc analysis could be of high clinical value to cardiologists looking to find an optimal treatment of choice for patients, which may bolster the current use of the drug among patients with HF, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to a post hoc analysis of the SCORED study, the use of Inpefa was shown to reduce the risk of total cardiovascular (CV) deaths, hospitalizations, or urgent visits by 29% compared to placebo. Furthermore, the study also found a 23% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) compared to placebo.

Kajal Jaddoo, Senior Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Inpefa has had to compete with two already well-established sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, Forxiga (dapagliflozin) and Jardiance (empagliflozin). In addition, the widespread use of generic HF drugs continues to make it difficult for high-priced branded therapies to fully penetrate the market. Data from the post hoc analysis potentially shows clinical and commercial benefits of Inpefa over other SGLT2 inhibitors."

SCORED was a large randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter Phase III study to demonstrate the effects of Inpefa when added to the standard of care in 10,584 patients with type 2 diabetes, moderately impaired renal function, and risk of CV disease. Key opinion leaders interviewed by GlobalData emphasized that SGLT2 inhibitors are taking precedence over established older classes because they are effective, and physicians don't have to be wary of major side effects when discharging patients from the hospital.

Jaddoo concludes: "Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' only HF agent is Inpefa, and the drug was approved in May 2023 for HF. GlobalData believes the class effect of the SGLT2 inhibitors in HF will benefit the marketing strategies of Inpefa in worsening HF."