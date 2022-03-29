Log in
GlobalData : Positive sentiment towards health and wellness holidays grows amongst Spanish travellers due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to GlobalData

03/29/2022
29 Mar 2022
Positive sentiment towards health and wellness holidays grows amongst Spanish travellers due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to GlobalData Posted in Travel & Tourism

According to GlobalData's recently published report, 'Source Market Insight: Spain (2022),' the pandemic's impact on mental health has spurred greater demand for health and wellness holidays among Spanish travellers. These types of trips range from spas and relaxation, to retreats focusing on areas such as diet, meditation, and yoga. These holidays should help alleviate stress, anxiety and promote a healthy body and mind.

Craig Bradley, Travel & Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "As in many other nations across Europe, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the mental health of Spain's residents. Throughout the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, many were yearning to travel, socialize and experience the things they enjoy once again. As a result, the increased time spent at home, away from friends, family and work colleagues has forced many Spanish residents to assess their mental wellbeing."

Within the research conducted by GlobalData's Q3 2021 Global Consumer Survey, Spanish sentiment was compared to an identical questionnaire completed before the pandemic in Q3 2019. The latest survey revealed that demand for health and wellness holidays increased by 5%, with 13% of Spanish respondents stating they now typically take this kind of vacation. This increase is significant for the health and wellness sector and showcases a shift in Spanish consumer tastes in just two years.

The increase in demand can be linked to the Spanish public's growing concern about their mental health. In GlobalData's Q2 2021 Global Consumer survey, 29% of Spanish respondents said they were 'extremely concerned' about their mental health because of the pandemic, while a further 30% said they were 'quite concerned'.

Bradley added: "With 2022 set to be a more optimistic year for the travel industry, there is an opportunity for firms to re-engage with the Spanish market, marketing holidays that boost physical and mental wellbeing."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 18:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
