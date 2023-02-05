Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
02/05/2023
1260.00 GBX    0.00%
GlobalData : RBC Capital Markets top M&A financial adviser in oil and gas sector in 2022, reveals GlobalData

02/05/2023 | 11:50pm EST
06 Feb, 2023 RBC Capital Markets top M&A financial adviser in oil and gas sector in 2022, reveals GlobalData
Posted in Business Fundamentals

RBC Capital Markets was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial adviser in the oil and gas sector in 2022 by value as well as volume, according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData.

Based on its Financial Deals Database, the leading data and analytics company has revealed that RBC Capital Markets achieved this leading position by advising on 22 deals worth $25.7 billion, respectively.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "RBC Capital Markets was the top advisor by volume in 2021 and managed to retain its leadership in 2022 as well. Meanwhile, a significant shift took place in its ranking by value from eighth position in 2021 to the top position in 2022. Most of the top advisers by value witnessed decline in 2022 compared to the previous year. In fact, RBC Capital Markets also registered decline but it was relatively less compared to most of its peers."

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that JP Morgan occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $23.6 billion worth of deals, followed by Goldman Sachs with $19.9 billion, Citi with $19.1 billion and Jefferies with $15.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Jefferies occupied the second position in terms of volume with 18 deals, followed by JP Morgan with 14 deals, Evercore with 14 deals and Citi with 13 deals.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 04:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
