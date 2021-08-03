Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Revolut's ‘super app' could threaten future profitability of leading travel brands across Europe and US, says GlobalData

08/03/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
03 Aug 2021
Revolut's 'super app' could threaten future profitability of leading travel brands across Europe and US, says GlobalData Posted in Travel & Tourism

Revolut's new super app, 'Stays', could threaten the profitability of leading travel brands across Europe and the US, says GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that the app has beat leading brands in the move towards end-to-end booking solutions, which comes right at home with travel-hungry customers looking for deals online.

Johanna Bonhill-Smith, Travel & Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Revolut's app allows travelers to book accommodation ranging from B&Bs to luxury lodges, as well as offering payment end solutions and currency exchange rates without fees. The online travel space is dominated by large industry brands such as Booking Holdings, Expedia Group and TripAdvisor. Booking Holdings has been working towards its end-to-end booking solution as a 'connected trip' for some time but it has not yet come to fruition. Revolut may have seized a market opportunity at the right time.'

Various factors are likely to aid the app's success, with the most important factor being the high demand for travel. GlobalData's Poll found that demand is highest for domestic trips (43%) in 2021. However, travelling to a different continent (37%) and other countries in the same continent (29%) is also high*.

Even though international travel restrictions threaten international travel's recovery in 2021, the domestic market will continue to prosper. Since the app covers all market bases, this is not likely to interfere with Revolut's popularity.

Bonhill-Smith continues: 'Revolut already has a large existing customer base. It currently has 16 million global users and was recently valued at $33bn in its last funding round, demonstrating its competitive stance within the marketplace.'

After booking through 'Stays', customers will be awarded up to 10% cashback. Price and value currently play the largest role in booking hotel/accommodation** for 47% of respondents, according to a survey by GlobalData. Therefore, any form of saving and 'value for money' will be welcomed by consumers, and could make booking through Revolut more attractive.

Bonhill-Smith adds: 'Throughout the pandemic, consumers have been spending more time online. GlobalData's Q2 2021 consumer survey revealed 35% of respondents are more frequently spending time online and 12% have started doing this over the last three months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic***. This means consumers are more confident in making transactions online and may be more inclined to use a server that holds end-to-end solutions in the booking process, which bodes well for Revolut's new venture.'

*GlobalData's poll, live since 17 Nov 2020 - 1,442 respondents
**GlobalData's poll, live since 19 Apr 2021 - 586 respondents
*** GlobalData's Q2 2021 consumer survey - 22,338 respondents

GlobalData plc published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 18:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
