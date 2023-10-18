Rothschild & Co was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial adviser in European region during the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2023 by value as well as volume, according to the latest Financial Advisers League Table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that Rothschild & Co achieved this leading position by advising on 155 deals worth $49.1 billion during Q1-Q3 2023.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Rothschild & Co was among the only two firms that managed to advise on more than 100 deals during Q1-Q3 2023. However, the firm occupying the second position by volume was far behind Rothschild & Co.
"Apart from leading the table in terms of volume, Rothschild & Co. also managed to advise on some of the big-ticket deals, which helped it occupy the top position by value as well. Rothschild & Co. advised on 17 billion-dollar deals* during Q1-Q3 2023."
Barclays occupied the second position in terms of value, by advising on $35 billion worth of deals, followed by Goldman Sachs with $34 billion, Morgan Stanley with $32.5 billion and HSBC with $26.3 billion.
Meanwhile, KPMG occupied the second position in terms of volume with 103 deals, followed by PwC with 93 deals, Ernst & Young with 82 deals and Clearwater International with 64 deals.
*Deals valued more than or equal to $1 billion.
