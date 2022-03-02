Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Russia crisis takes crypto back to its roots following the rouble's plunge, says GlobalData

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
02 Mar 2022
Russia crisis takes crypto back to its roots following the rouble's plunge, says GlobalData Posted in Technology

Following the news that Russians are buying crypto as the rouble falls:

George Monaghan, Thematic Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

"Russians buying crypto actually represents a use case of the sort for which crypto was intended. Crypto, being decentralized, is less vulnerable to government regulations than FIAT currencies. Sanctions have excluded some Russian banks from SWIFT and Mastercard and VISA have frozen their operations in Russia, but it seems that Russians can still make crypto transactions. The Russian government has refused to open the Moscow stock exchange, but it seems Russians can still trade crypto assets.

"This activity reminds us what crypto was really meant to be, before the hype and the memecoins and the gains: decentralized and unregulated. No, the Russian government won't be able to move all its operations into crypto and continue as normal. But citizens may be able to preserve some of their money.

"However, decentralization will not endear crypto to Western investors when it's enabling Russia to bypass sanctions. This isn't quite the David vs Goliath use case crypto advocates tend to raise. Calls for regulation will emphasize this example. US Senator Elizabeth Warren has already made arguments along these lines.

"To be clear, Russians aren't buying crypto because it looks promising - it's due to it appearing more stable than the rouble."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
11:58aGLOBALDATA : Russia crisis takes crypto back to its roots following the rouble's plunge, s..
PU
11:18aGLOBALDATA : Leading international oil companies are skipping blue hydrogen, with 87% of t..
PU
11:18aGLOBALDATA : Russian vodka brands face pressure due to the ongoing crisis, says GlobalData
PU
10:48aGLOBALDATA : Moderna's vaccine could help prevent multiple sclerosis, says GlobalData
PU
05:57aGLOBALDATA : Sanofi's Dupixent could potentially change the treatment paradigm for eosinop..
PU
05:07aGLOBALDATA : 27% of UK home insurance claims in 2021 related to weather events but recent ..
PU
02:47aGLOBALDATA : Audi-FAW's new venture to lift EV production in China, observes GlobalData
PU
12:07aGLOBALDATA : Vydura gains positive CHMP nod for migraine, but faces tough competition ahea..
PU
12:07aGLOBALDATA : China pay-TV services market to remain stagnant between 2021 and 2026, foreca..
PU
03/01GLOBALDATA : Concerns over disinformation will negatively impact Russian tech, media, and ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 1 546 M 2 061 M 2 061 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 310,00 GBX
Average target price 1 715,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-8.07%2 061
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-20.39%141 820
RELX PLC-4.66%58 880
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-14.10%49 774
MSCI, INC.-18.33%40 665
EQUIFAX INC.-25.19%26 741