Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/08 11:35:21 am EDT
1205.00 GBX   -3.79%
04/08GLOBALDATA : China accounts for three of top five VC funded startups in APAC region in 2021, reveals GlobalData
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal advisers for Q1 2022, finds GlobalData
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co were top M&A financial advisers for Q1 2022, finds GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Russia's suspension from the Human Rights Council may impede bilateral ties, says GlobalData

04/08/2022 | 07:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
08 Apr 2022
Russia's suspension from the Human Rights Council may impede bilateral ties, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Following the news that the UN has suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council;

Gargi Rao, Economic Research Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers her view:

"Russia's suspension from the Human Rights Council has triggered other economies to impose even stronger sanctions on Russian manufacturers, oligarchs, and financial institutions thereby jeopardising Russia's economic recovery. As a result of this, according to GlobalData's Country Risk Index (GCRI), the overall risk for Russia increased from 38.4 out of 100 in Q4 2021 to 41.8 in Q1 2022.

"With Russia being a permanent UN Security council member, it's hard for other countries to hold it accountable for human rights violations. Moreover, if the war on Ukraine continues it may be difficult for the security council members of the UN to work in tandem to resolve the conflict, given Russia's dominance and veto power.

"Following the suspension on humanitarian grounds, the US government cut its trade relations with Moscow. Additionally, the Japanese government, along with the US and European countries, issued a statement vowing additional sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Other Western countries may also intensify restrictions and completely cut ties with Russia.

"In March 2022, the US announced sanctions on 40 Russian defense companies and plans to establish a legal authority for future investment restrictions in any sector of the Russian economy. The EU will propose a ban on new European investments across Russia's energy sector. Furthermore, several EU nations have now banned Russian planes from their air space and are urging others to follow suit. Switzerland imposed sanctions on the Russian financial sector, where transactions with certain state-owned companies and the provision of credit rating services are prohibited.

"With bans on Russian exports including oil, diamonds and other commodities, export earnings for Russia could deteriorate. Russian manufacturers and consumers may feel the pinch of rising energy costs and commodity prices. Also, severe financial sanctions and bans on new investments in Russia will likely put a downward pressure on government finances and constrict its fiscal space. Hence, the Russian government is caught between the crossfire of political tensions and economic sanctions.

"If the discussions fail to hold, the suspension from the council will intensify Russia's isolation from the rest of the world. However, a possible retaliation from Russia could endanger global trade, production, and employment. Against this backdrop, GlobalData expects war and sanctions to derail Russia's economic recovery, which is forecast to contract by 12.5% in 2022."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 23:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
04/08GLOBALDATA : China accounts for three of top five VC funded startups in APAC region in 202..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal ..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co were top M&A financial advisers for Q1 2022..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Meta's in-app tokens and cryptocurrency project is an attempt to retain Gen Z..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Cities must invest in the right smart city initiatives in order to combat inf..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Global automakers drive towards affordable EVs boon for Asia EV market in lon..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Staff shortages at UK airports could prolong recovery at a time when internat..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Despite potential decline, hydropower to continue to dominate Angola power ge..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Technology industry's unprecedented break with Russia comes at a cost, observ..
PU
04/07GLOBALDATA : Northeast Asia to account for 39% of global construction output in 2022, find..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 170 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,9x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 1 422 M 1 851 M 1 851 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,14x
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 205,00 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-15.44%1 930
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-12.07%144 013
RELX PLC1.75%61 554
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-9.51%52 803
MSCI, INC.-17.33%41 447
WOLTERS KLUWER-4.34%27 698