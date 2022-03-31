Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Slovakia's energy supply will continue to depend on Nuclear power which is set to account for 65% of the country's electricity needs by 2035, says GlobalData

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
31 Mar 2022
Slovakia's energy supply will continue to depend on Nuclear power which is set to account for 65% of the country's electricity needs by 2035, says GlobalData Posted in Power

Nuclear power, which currently accounts for over 50% of Slovakia's total power generation will maintain its dominance of the country's energy mix over the next decade, as it continues to be a net importer of electricity and thermal fuels, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company expects nuclear power to account for 64.9% of Slovakia's generation mix by 2035.

The key sectors in Slovakia's power generation mix are thermal power which comprises gas, coal, and oil. Hydro power, nuclear power and renewables which includes solar PV, biopower and small hydropower.

Attaurrahman Ojindaram Saibasan, Power Analyst at GlobalData, says: "Demand for energy from the industrial and commercial sectors is currently driving consumption levels. Most of the country's natural gas demand is met by imports from Russia and so as a member of the EU, Slovakia will be mindful that EU sanctions related to the Ukraine war will continue to create uncertainty as EU countries hold a united front on reducing their dependency on Russian imports."

Although Slovakia has good potential coal reserves, these are not currently recoverable, making it dependent on imports for more than 90% of its coal resources.

According to GlobalData's latest report, 'Slovakia Power Market Size, Trends, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2035', Nuclear power already holds a significant share of Slovakia's power generation mix accounting for over 50% of the country's total power generation mix which is set to reach a 65% share by 2035.

Within thermal sources, gas was the dominant technology in 2021, followed by coal and oil. By 2035, the cumulative thermal power capacity is expected to decrease.

However, Slovakia has plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to improve supply security with Solar PV, biopower and small hydro offering strong potential. In its National Energy and Climate Plan, Slovakia has set a target to achieve an estimated installed capacity of 0.5 GW of wind power, 0.8 GW of biopower, 1.75 GW of small hydro power, and 1.2 GW of solar PV power by 2030.

Slovakia has 4 operational nuclear power reactors, and there are 4 more under construction which is expected to increase the country's nuclear power capacity to 22.2 TWh / 3.8 GW by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Ojindaram Saibasan adds: "The government had to shut down two of its nuclear reactors between 2006 and 2008, as they failed to meet EU standards, causing power shortages, and increasing imports. The construction of additional nuclear capacity whilst much needed has also attracted criticism from neighboring EU countries such as Austria."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
04:43pGLOBALDATA : NFT jobs surge over the last two quarters as companies look at digital assets..
PU
04:43pGLOBALDATA : Augmented reality enables more precise guidance for drivers on the road, says..
PU
04:43pGLOBALDATA : Russia-Ukraine conflict will have a multifold impact on the global business e..
PU
04:43pGLOBALDATA : Slovakia's energy supply will continue to depend on Nuclear power which is se..
PU
08:15aGLOBALDATA : Skittles Pride Pack can earn Australian millennials loyalty for endorsing LGB..
PU
08:15aGLOBALDATA : Asia-Pacific pay-TV service revenue growth to remain stagnant through 2026, f..
PU
03/31GLOBALDATA PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/30GLOBALDATA : TMT M&A deals crossed a record-breaking $1 trillion of deal value in 2021, sa..
PU
03/30GLOBALDATA : Augmented reality set to become more disruptive in the automotive sector as t..
PU
03/30GLOBALDATA : International sanctions placed on Russia to impact card payments in the count..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 170 M 223 M 223 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,7x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 1 478 M 1 943 M 1 943 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,39x
EV / Sales 2023 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 252,50 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-12.11%1 945
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-11.54%145 387
RELX PLC-1.12%60 198
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-10.05%53 030
MSCI, INC.-16.71%41 469
EQUIFAX INC.-16.96%29 440