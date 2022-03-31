GlobalData : Slovakia's energy supply will continue to depend on Nuclear power which is set to account for 65% of the country's electricity needs by 2035, says GlobalData

Nuclear power, which currently accounts for over 50% of Slovakia's total power generation will maintain its dominance of the country's energy mix over the next decade, as it continues to be a net importer of electricity and thermal fuels, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company expects nuclear power to account for 64.9% of Slovakia's generation mix by 2035.



The key sectors in Slovakia's power generation mix are thermal power which comprises gas, coal, and oil. Hydro power, nuclear power and renewables which includes solar PV, biopower and small hydropower.

Attaurrahman Ojindaram Saibasan, Power Analyst at GlobalData, says: "Demand for energy from the industrial and commercial sectors is currently driving consumption levels. Most of the country's natural gas demand is met by imports from Russia and so as a member of the EU, Slovakia will be mindful that EU sanctions related to the Ukraine war will continue to create uncertainty as EU countries hold a united front on reducing their dependency on Russian imports."

Although Slovakia has good potential coal reserves, these are not currently recoverable, making it dependent on imports for more than 90% of its coal resources.

According to GlobalData's latest report, 'Slovakia Power Market Size, Trends, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2035' , Nuclear power already holds a significant share of Slovakia's power generation mix accounting for over 50% of the country's total power generation mix which is set to reach a 65% share by 2035.

Within thermal sources, gas was the dominant technology in 2021, followed by coal and oil. By 2035, the cumulative thermal power capacity is expected to decrease.

However, Slovakia has plans to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to improve supply security with Solar PV, biopower and small hydro offering strong potential. In its National Energy and Climate Plan, Slovakia has set a target to achieve an estimated installed capacity of 0.5 GW of wind power, 0.8 GW of biopower, 1.75 GW of small hydro power, and 1.2 GW of solar PV power by 2030.

Slovakia has 4 operational nuclear power reactors, and there are 4 more under construction which is expected to increase the country's nuclear power capacity to 22.2 TWh / 3.8 GW by 2035 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Ojindaram Saibasan adds: "The government had to shut down two of its nuclear reactors between 2006 and 2008, as they failed to meet EU standards, causing power shortages, and increasing imports. The construction of additional nuclear capacity whilst much needed has also attracted criticism from neighboring EU countries such as Austria."