GlobalData : Taiwan to spend $6.1bn on modernizing air defense and striking capabilities, observes GlobalData

The US has approved the sale of $100m worth equipment and services to Taiwan for the modernization, maintenance, and sustainment of its Patriot Air Defense Systems. Incited by regular intrusions by Chinese aircraft and to complement the Patriot system, Taiwan is also inducting the indigenously developed Tien Kung 3 (Sky Bow 3) air defence system designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles and replace the ageing Hawk missile systems. Taiwan is expected to spend approximately US$6.1bn on missiles and missile defence systems from 2021 to 2031, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report 'Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2021-2031' reveals that besides the Tien Kung 3, Taiwan's acquisition of short-range air defence systems such as the US Stinger FIM-92H and the indigenously developed Sea Oryx naval system are also expected to boost the country's air defence network. Taiwan is also enhancing its strike capability by inducting advanced missiles such as Hsiung Feng IIE, AGM-88B, TOW-2B, and FGM-148 Javelin, among others.

Tushar M, Defence Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "As the Patriot constitutes a key component of Taiwan's air defense network, it's upgradation and maintenance are of utmost importance. The need to modernize Taiwan's air defence infrastructure is mainly fuelled by the frequent incursions of its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) by Chinese military aircraft. Over the last few years, the country has undertaken multiple weapons procurement programs to enhance its missile defence capabilities.

"The induction of fifth generation combat aircraft and a wide range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by China is also anticipated to be a major factor driving Taiwan's missile defense system market over this decade."