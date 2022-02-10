Log in
GlobalData : Taiwan to spend $6.1bn on modernizing air defense and striking capabilities, observes GlobalData

02/10/2022 | 11:48pm EST
11 Feb 2022
Taiwan to spend $6.1bn on modernizing air defense and striking capabilities, observes GlobalData Posted in Aerospace, Defense & Security

The US has approved the sale of $100m worth equipment and services to Taiwan for the modernization, maintenance, and sustainment of its Patriot Air Defense Systems. Incited by regular intrusions by Chinese aircraft and to complement the Patriot system, Taiwan is also inducting the indigenously developed Tien Kung 3 (Sky Bow 3) air defence system designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles and replace the ageing Hawk missile systems. Taiwan is expected to spend approximately US$6.1bn on missiles and missile defence systems from 2021 to 2031, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report 'Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2021-2031' reveals that besides the Tien Kung 3, Taiwan's acquisition of short-range air defence systems such as the US Stinger FIM-92H and the indigenously developed Sea Oryx naval system are also expected to boost the country's air defence network. Taiwan is also enhancing its strike capability by inducting advanced missiles such as Hsiung Feng IIE, AGM-88B, TOW-2B, and FGM-148 Javelin, among others.

Tushar M, Defence Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "As the Patriot constitutes a key component of Taiwan's air defense network, it's upgradation and maintenance are of utmost importance. The need to modernize Taiwan's air defence infrastructure is mainly fuelled by the frequent incursions of its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) by Chinese military aircraft. Over the last few years, the country has undertaken multiple weapons procurement programs to enhance its missile defence capabilities.

"The induction of fifth generation combat aircraft and a wide range of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by China is also anticipated to be a major factor driving Taiwan's missile defense system market over this decade."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 04:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 259 M 259 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 1 546 M 2 107 M 2 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,48x
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-8.07%2 095
S&P GLOBAL INC.-15.29%98 106
RELX PLC-3.79%60 409
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-11.89%51 140
MSCI INC.-8.36%46 291
EQUIFAX INC.-19.37%29 329