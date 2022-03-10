Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Telco operators 'give in' to private 5G/LTE networks at MWC 2022, says GlobalData

03/10/2022 | 05:56pm EST
10 Mar 2022
Telco operators 'give in' to private 5G/LTE networks at MWC 2022, says GlobalData Posted in Technology

While telco operators have long resisted deploying private 5G/LTE networks, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 saw dozens of players from across the tech landscape formally enter or strengthen their position in the private 5G market, finds GlobalData.

The leading data and analytics company's report, '2022 Predictions for the Enterprise: Next-Generation Networking', predicted that most 5G business-to-business (B2B) market activity this year would focus on private 5G/LTE networks for industry.

John Marcus, Principal Analyst at GlobalData, said: "Telcos initially resisted the trend of private LTE and 5G networks, preferring instead to monetize their public network investments while testing B2B use cases such as connected car and smart factories. Given the scale of investment involved in 5G networks, the return-on-investment cycle is lengthy, and potentially threatened by dedicated private network solutions.

"Such networks are enabled by privately owned or unlicensed spectrum, meaning that a telco is not necessarily needed to create one, which has led to hardware vendors, system integrators, and cloud providers all getting in on the action. Even enterprises themselves can theoretically deploy their own private 5G network given the solutions available."

At MWC 2022, key IT vendors HPE and Cisco made their first significant moves in private 5G networks, but the event was also notable for the number of telco operators announcing new services or collaborative partnerships for private 5G and the related area of edge computing. Operators in the US, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia launched new efforts in private 5G and edge, including the largest incumbents in some of those markets.

Marcus adds: "We have already observed European telcos enter the space, however, seeing operators from around the globe 'give in' to private 5G as the solution resonating most with today's digitally transforming enterprises is notable, given the recent resistance of many of them."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2021 26,3 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net Debt 2021 63,1 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,3x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 1 475 M 1 935 M 1 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,11x
EV / Sales 2022 7,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 27,8%
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-11.58%1 959
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-17.76%142 157
RELX PLC-10.66%54 507
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-11.42%50 838
MSCI, INC.-20.33%39 669
EQUIFAX INC.-23.14%27 475