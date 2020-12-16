Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Telemedicine market growth in India to aid in success of national digital health plans, says GlobalData

12/16/2020 | 10:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
17 Dec 2020
Telemedicine market growth in India to aid in success of national digital health plans, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures have led to the widespread adoption of telemedicine in India. Against this backdrop, the growing market can expand as well as enhance healthcare access and aid in the success of the country's national digital health plans, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

India's foray into telemedicine started around two decades ago with a pilot project by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the country has subsequently seen the gradual entry of commercial healthcare applications in the last decade. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government published new guidelines for telemedicine practice in March 2020 to facilitate access to medical advice just as COVID-19 impeded access to routine healthcare for chronic patients and patients from remote locations. Later, the Ministry of Health launched eSanjeevani OPD-a patient-to-doctor tele-consultation service-in April 2020. It has recently completed nearly one million telemedicine consultations.

Ms. Sasmitha Sahu, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant social distancing measures have given a fresh impetus to the hitherto sluggish telemedicine segment as Indian patients were keen on personal consultations for non-serious conditions.

'Without proper guidelines in place, doctors and patients alike were somewhat apprehensive about using this medium of healthcare consultations. But with COVID-19 cases not receding yet and no strong therapy or vaccine in place, telemedicine is now increasingly used. This approach saves a lot of time both for patients as well as doctors. The doctors can thus attend to a greater number of patients. In addition, patients from remote areas can have access to specialists.'

Several telemedicine apps such as DocsApp, Practo and mFine have come up in the recent times which were of immense help during the lockdown period to manage non-emergency as well as chronic medical conditions and have seen a manifold rise in the teleconsultations since March 2020. The diagnostic services and e-pharmacies are further complementary to teleconsultations.

However, telemedicine has its own disadvantages like miscommunication of symptoms by patients, misinterpretation of symptoms by physicians, misdiagnosis, apart from non-medical issues like network issues, app usage and familiarity issues by technologically challenged people and cyber threats.

In August 2020, India announced the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) to support the universal health coverage with a budget of INR4.7bn (US$63.6m). The NDHM will have health IDs, personal health records, Digi Doctor and a health facility registry.

Ms. Sahu concludes: 'The new digital initiatives by India can leverage the momentum gained in telemedicine to extend healthcare access into the deeper pockets of the country.

'While telemedicine cannot replace the traditional medical consultations and hospital visits for emergency conditions and medical procedures, it will certainly reduce the pressure on the healthcare system in a vast and populous country like India with disproportionate healthcare facilities. Hence, the government needs to drive awareness about telemedicine and ensure robust security around patient privacy and their health data. Telemedicine, which is only one component of the much diverse digital health plan, will have a crucial role to play in the success of NDHM.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 03:44:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
03:45aGLOBALDATA : Telemedicine market growth in India to aid in success of national d..
PU
03:43aGLOBALDATA : China among top themes in travel and tourism sector as recovery bec..
PU
03:43aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 fails to deter Ikea's store opening plans in India, says G..
PU
03:43aGLOBALDATA : Policy standardization to provide impetus to cyberinsurance market ..
PU
12/16GLOBALDATA : Roche's Ocrevus set to top $7.6bn in sales by 2028, backed by new d..
PU
12/16GLOBALDATA : India's packaging market to reach 422.3 billion units at 6.5% CAGR ..
PU
12/15GLOBALDATA : Danone's hiring on continuous decline as it adapts to increasing at..
PU
12/15GLOBALDATA : Clothing & accessories worth an estimated $360.90m annually in La L..
PU
12/15GLOBALDATA : Inditex exhibits impressive resilience despite dependence on COVID-..
PU
12/15GLOBALDATA : H&M has paid the price for being a digital laggard
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 245 M 245 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,7x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 1 546 M 2 085 M 2 090 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,91x
EV / Sales 2021 8,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 535,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 310,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC1.55%2 021
S&P GLOBAL INC.18.60%77 916
RELX PLC-7.08%45 804
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.61%40 105
EQUIFAX INC.38.15%23 548
WOLTERS KLUWER4.15%21 676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ