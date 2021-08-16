Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
GlobalData : Tokyo is the top city worldwide in 2020 by count and aggregated revenue of public enterprises headquartered in 25 cities, says GlobalData

08/16/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
16 Aug 2021
Tokyo is the top city worldwide in 2020 by count and aggregated revenue of public enterprises headquartered in 25 cities, says GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Tokyo has topped a ranking by GlobalData that listed the top 25 global cities worldwide. The leading data and analytics company compiled the ranking by assessing the 2020 GDP and aggregate revenues of more than 43,000 companies headquartered in around 5,400 cities. With an aggregate revenue of $4,877bn, Tokyo has been crowned king, beating the likes of Beijing, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Paris and all major US metropolitans.

Parth Vala, Company Profiles Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'GlobalData found that 23% of the 9,600 public companies headquartered in the top 25 cities by nominal GDP appearing in the study are based in Japan, ahead of China (22%), Hong Kong (16%), the US (14%) and South Korea (9%), the UK (7%), Singapore (6%), France (2%), Russia (1%), and Mexico (1%). Unsurprisingly, the majority of cities featuring in the ranking were from advanced economies, at 18. Most cities listed are located in the US, followed by China.'

Although Tokyo was the largest city, in terms of aggregated revenue and the number of companies in the top 25 list, it was behind other cities in terms of average revenue per company in 2020. Seattle reported an average revenue of $13.6bn per company, followed by Paris ($7bn), Washington ($6.4bn), Atlanta ($6.4bn), and Beijing ($6.1bn). However, the average revenue per company headquartered in Tokyo's metropolitan area reported just $2.2bn.

Comparing this study with a similar study last year, GloalData found that the combined revenue of the 9,600 public enterprises declined 4.6% in 2020 as economic activities across the globe were hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vala notes: 'Interestingly, the only public companies that did not report year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in their aggregate revenues in 2020 were those based in China. In fact, companies headquartered in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chongqing registered y-o-y revenue growth, which could be attributed to the Chinese Government's swift efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the actions taken in getting the economy back on track.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 18:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,9x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 1 829 M 2 535 M 2 534 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,76x
EV / Sales 2022 9,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 550,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC13.55%2 535
S&P GLOBAL INC.34.38%106 407
RELX PLC21.12%57 999
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION37.72%56 902
MSCI INC.41.09%51 940
EQUIFAX INC.34.88%31 690