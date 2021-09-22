Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Too many adults in the US remain unvaccinated to focus on vaccinating children, says GlobalData

09/22/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
22 Sep 2021
Too many adults in the US remain unvaccinated to focus on vaccinating children, says GlobalData Posted in Pharma

Following the news that Pfizer/BioNTech will apply for authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty for children ages 5-11 after showing positive initial data from a trial at a lower dose in this age group;

Philipp Rosenbaum, PhD, Senior Healthcare Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

"It will be a delicate measure to broadly mandate a vaccine for children. The public, and particularly parents, have to be convinced of the benefits of vaccinating children without scaring off and putting too much pressure on vaccine-sceptical parents. While protecting the 5-11 age group is important to resume regular classes and curb the spread within schools, less than 60% of adults are fully vaccinated in several states. Public health measures and outreach programs should instead focus on getting more adults vaccinated.

"However, it will be very difficult to convince every adult to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, so parents and children that have already made up their mind to get a COVID-19 shot should be given easy access.

"Vaccinating children is important, as their daily and close contact with many peers at schools increases their likelihood of catching SARS-CoV-2 and becoming vectors for the virus - possibly bringing it home to vulnerable relatives. However, children have a very low risk of contracting severe COVID-19, thus a detailed record and careful evaluation of adverse events is key. Rare cases of myocarditis have already been recorded after vaccination with mRNA vaccines in young adults - although it has been shown that the risk of myocarditis after infections with SARS-CoV-2 is much higher.

"The fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in the US due to the Delta variant shows signs of slowing down. Most hospitalizations and deaths are still being recorded in unvaccinated people and although breakthrough infections of Delta can occur in vaccinated people, the likelihood of developing severe disease is much lower. Protecting children from COVID-19 will be another important step to end the pandemic and will be a relief for parents concerned about in-person learning at schools, especially in states that have little in the way of COVID-19 regulations and restrictions."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:32pGLOBALDATA : Too many adults in the US remain unvaccinated to focus on vaccinating childre..
PU
05:42aGLOBALDATA : Nestle's new initiative highlights how upcycling can tackle APAC's mounting f..
PU
05:42aGLOBALDATA : Applied Materials, ASML and Lam Research list over 19,000 jobs in 2021 amid s..
PU
05:42aGLOBALDATA : Product personalization to drive Australia make-up market at 3% CAGR through ..
PU
05:42aGLOBALDATA : India needs more digital public initiatives on diabetes, obesity, and mental ..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Cross-sector study shows auto industry as a Covid recovery leader
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : McDonald's ‘green Happy Meal' toys need recyclable options, says Global..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Observability market to consolidate into automation solutions in 2022, says G..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Applied Materials, ASML and Lam Research list over 18,000 jobs in 2021 amid s..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Bulgaria's defense spending increases will continue to be driven by Russia's ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 1 755 M 2 397 M 2 398 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,42x
EV / Sales 2022 8,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 487,50 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC8.97%2 395
S&P GLOBAL INC.35.43%107 240
RELX PLC23.85%58 406
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.03%57 661
MSCI INC.43.48%52 821
EQUIFAX INC.36.50%31 602