Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Top five trends to watch in the spirits and wine sector over 2021/2022, according to GlobalData

09/22/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
22 Sep 2021
Top five trends to watch in the spirits and wine sector over 2021/2022, according to GlobalData Posted in Consumer

Disruptions in supply chains, crop damage as a result of climate change, and a shift in consumer attitudes towards drinking are set to shape new trends and consumption habits in spirits and wine over the coming years, supporting steady growth, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company expects the market to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% by 2026.

Holly Inglis, Beverages Analyst at GlobalData, explains how these factors are driving new innovations: "Health consciousness and sustainability, sprinkled with a pinch of indulgence, are set to drive many innovations this year, as consumers look for products' that align with their personal values without compromising on taste.

"In GlobalData's Q2 2021 consumer survey, 34% of global consumers stated that they find sustainably/ethically sourced ingredients very appealing, highlighting an innovation opportunity for beverage producers."

Inglis highlights the top five trends that will shape the spirits and wine sector over 2021/22:

Low/No ABV

"Already established in the beer sector, low or no ABV are now taking shape in spirits and wine. Although hard seltzers benefited from this trend recently, Boston Beer reported that hard seltzer growth diminished, meaning the company had to revise its full year growth forecasts - perhaps suggesting a slowdown in the previously booming category.

"That said, 'moderation' is still a winning trend, as consumers look for lower/no ABV variations of their favorite drinks. Innovations witnessed so far in 2021 have included Street Hard Seltzer in Russia, Desperado's virgin 0.0% mojito beer in France and Svami Zero Proof non-alcoholic pink gin and tonic in India."

CBD infusion

"Two companies have recently leveraged experimental and health trends in one unique launch. Spirit's producer, Amass, has recently paired THC and CBD-infused with zero ABV spirit, highlighting a modern take on what was once considered a taboo. In Poland, CBD beer launches from Browar Miejski Gloger Sp. Z o. O have also been witnessed, though in GlobalData's Q2 21 consumer survey, only 15% of global consumers stated that novel/unusual flavors were opted for in alcoholic drinks, positioning this as more of an emerging trend."

Better-for-you wine

"Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable and healthier alternatives to traditional products, and often this is achieved via certifications such as organic. Regarding wine, this refers to organic, biodynamic, or sustainable, all of which have their own certification boards and regulations. GlobalData's Q3 2021 survey reveals that 55% and 40% of global consumers find natural and organic claims to be very appealing, respectively. In Chile, Miguel Torres Las Mulas brand launched an organic sparkling wine, appealing to eco-conscious consumers, though launches of this nature also connote a premium."

Hard tea

"Following the immense success of hard seltzers, manufacturers are now looking to new cross-category innovations. Hard tea leverages a popular non-alcoholic beverage choice - with a twist. Producers are able to combine novel alcoholic blends with a tea base to create a unique offering, which is likely to appeal to younger-age consumers. Take Bully Boy's Italian Iced Tea brand, which combines aperol spritz tastes with iced/rtd tea flavors, with a 7% ABV content."

Portion control cans

"The can format primarily came into play as part of the on-the-go trend. However, since the pandemic and subsequent slowdown of many people's lives, canned wines and spirits have co-opted a different space - that of portion control. Cans provide an accessible and affordable way to both count calories and consumption of alcohol units. In GlobalData's Q2 2021 survey, 33% of global consumers stated that they are actively trying to reduce their consumption of calories, with a further 38% highlighting they are trying to reduce sugar consumption. This denotes not only a move away from high ABV count, but other less than healthy ingredients too."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:32pGLOBALDATA : Too many adults in the US remain unvaccinated to focus on vaccinating childre..
PU
05:42aGLOBALDATA : Nestle's new initiative highlights how upcycling can tackle APAC's mounting f..
PU
05:42aGLOBALDATA : Applied Materials, ASML and Lam Research list over 19,000 jobs in 2021 amid s..
PU
05:42aGLOBALDATA : Product personalization to drive Australia make-up market at 3% CAGR through ..
PU
05:42aGLOBALDATA : India needs more digital public initiatives on diabetes, obesity, and mental ..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Cross-sector study shows auto industry as a Covid recovery leader
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : McDonald's ‘green Happy Meal' toys need recyclable options, says Global..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Observability market to consolidate into automation solutions in 2022, says G..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Applied Materials, ASML and Lam Research list over 18,000 jobs in 2021 amid s..
PU
09/21GLOBALDATA : Bulgaria's defense spending increases will continue to be driven by Russia's ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,4 M 69,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,4x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 1 755 M 2 397 M 2 398 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,42x
EV / Sales 2022 8,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 487,50 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC8.97%2 395
S&P GLOBAL INC.35.43%107 240
RELX PLC23.85%58 406
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION43.03%57 661
MSCI INC.43.48%52 821
EQUIFAX INC.36.50%31 602