Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Topps enters England lockdown with healthy balance sheet

01/06/2021 | 08:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06 Jan 2021
Topps enters England lockdown with healthy balance sheet Posted in Retail

Following today's release of Topps Tiles figures for Q1 FY2020/21;

Georgina Sreeves, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, comments:

'The start of Q1 for Topps was particularly strong, reporting 19.6% retail like-for-like growth in the first eight weeks of its financial year. The retailer held its appeal with both professional fitters and homeowners as consumers sought to improve their homes.

'The introduction of Tier 4 in some areas of the UK on 19 December 2020 and now a new national lockdown in England, potentially lasting several weeks, will damage Topps' sales. The retailer is not allowed to open its stores for browsing in England; customers can transact at the trade counter or buy online for delivery or click and collect. The tile specialist wisely offers free cut samples which are delivered at no cost; this will encourage purchases while stores are closed for browsing.

'Topps' Commercial business will continue to flounder due to the pandemic and this will likely last until a degree of normality resumes. But the retailer's balance sheet is more positive now than it was during the first lockdown with no debt and net cash of £28.5m. With consumers remaining at home for the foreseeable future, heightened demand for home improvement is likely to endure. Topps is also classed as an 'essential retailer' in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and its stores remain open in these areas.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 13:55:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Digital passes to boost consumer confidence by enhancing efficiency..
PU
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Topps enters England lockdown with healthy balance sheet
PU
08:56aGLOBALDATA : Asia witnessed highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2..
PU
12:50aGLOBALDATA : Communication and collaboration software market value in Malaysia r..
PU
12:50aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 vaccine key conversation driver for Pfizer among Twitter i..
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : Aldi doubles down on British suppliers following strong Christmas r..
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : Swift adoption of new channel opportunities leaves Morrisons in goo..
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : Next continues to demonstrate its agility
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : China holds key to the future success of Stellantis, says GlobalDat..
PU
01/05GLOBALDATA : FCA and PSA merger to overcome gaps in product portfolio and geogra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 247 M 247 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 86,1x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 1 610 M 2 192 M 2 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,26x
EV / Sales 2021 8,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 535,67 GBX
Last Close Price 1 365,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC0.00%2 192
S&P GLOBAL INC.-0.09%79 025
RELX PLC1.37%47 620
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-0.13%40 631
EQUIFAX INC.-1.54%23 098
WOLTERS KLUWER0.90%22 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ