Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-04-14 am EDT
1190.00 GBX   -1.24%
GlobalData : Travel and tourism sector deal activity down 40.7% YoY in Q1 2023, finds GlobalData

04/15/2023 | 02:57am EDT
14 Apr, 2023 Travel and tourism sector deal activity down 40.7% YoY in Q1 2023, finds GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

A total of 179 deals* were announced in the global Travel and Tourism sector during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, which is a 40.7% decline compared to the announcement of 302 deals during the same period in 2022, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

All the deal types under coverage witnessed a considerable year-on-year (YoY) decline in deal volume in Q1 2023. The numbers of merger & acquisitions (M&A), venture financing, and private equity deals fell by 42.9%, 29.4% and 50% during Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022, respectively.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector witnessed a significant drop across all the regions in the first quarter of 2023 as economic uncertainties and geo-political tensions caused a rise in fuel costs and prices for several utilities."

Deals volume fell sharply by 43.3% for the travel and tourism sector in the North America region, while Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America experienced decline in deals volume by 45.6%, 34.7%, 10% and 60% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022, respectively.

Bose adds: "The decline could be attributed to deal activity suffering setbacks in most of the key markets across all regions."

Deal activity in major countries such as the US, the UK, Japan, India, Spain, and Australia decreased by 45%, 41.9%, 50%, 56.3%, 50%, and 66.7%, respectively during Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. Meanwhile, China and France managed to showcase some improvement, but it was not enough to offset the impact of the decline experienced in other countries.

*Comprising mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing deals

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2023 06:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 278 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2023 53,0 M 65,9 M 65,9 M
Net Debt 2023 235 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,68x
EV / Sales 2024 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 652
Free-Float 28,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 190,00 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Marie Barnes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC1.28%1 666
S&P GLOBAL, INC.3.86%111 590
RELX PLC15.21%62 153
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION12.39%61 536
MSCI, INC.16.09%43 236
WOLTERS KLUWER21.83%32 244
