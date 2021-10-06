Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Trips to visit friends and family set to rise by ten million by 2024 as US relaxes UK travel restrictions, says GlobalData

10/06/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06 Oct 2021
Trips to visit friends and family set to rise by ten million by 2024 as US relaxes UK travel restrictions, says GlobalData Posted in Travel & Tourism
  • VFR travellers likely to lead demand in the immediate travel recovery phase
  • VFR travel set to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% between 2021 and 2024
  • UK-US flights set to underpin recovery as demand for flights increases

The announcement that US travel restrictions for vaccinated UK residents will be relaxed from early November will be met positively by people keen to reunite with family and friends. Leading data and analytics company GlobalData notes that the number of people travelling out of the UK to visit friends and relatives (VFR) is set to rise from 10.6 million in 2021 to 20.5 million by 2024 - that's an impressive 24.8% CAGR. This is only good news for US tourism, which will benefit from an influx of UK tourists.

Jia Haider, Associate Travel and Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, commented "VFR travel is likely to lead demand in the immediate future as travel restrictions begin to ease and pent-up demand is unlocked. In fact, VFR is expected to increase at a greater pace than leisure, which is unusual as pre-covid leisure was significantly higher in demand than VFR. Focusing on VFR travel demand would be a smart move for both UK and US airlines, as UK travellers look to reconnect with their loved ones after months of separation."

In a poll by GlobalData*, 58% of global respondents revealed that quarantine requirements were the largest deterrent for international travel, with a further 55% saying they would be deterred by travel restrictions.

Haider continues: "Hesitance towards travelling is likely to change with the easing of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. From early November, fully vaccinated UK travellers will be able to bypass quarantine requirements and face fewer travel restrictions when entering the US. They will, however, still need to provide proof of a negative test result no more than three days prior to travel or evidence of recovery from COVID-19 in the past three months.

This relaxation bodes well for those willing to venture abroad. The US has long been a popular destination for UK tourists and GlobalData analysis shows that the US was the fifth most popular international destination in 2019. With restrictions easing it is likely to release pent-up demand and provide much needed revenue for travel companies."

Direct flights could also play a role in generating much-needed revenue and an increase in flight frequency.

Haider adds: "UK-based airlines with strong US flight schedules, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, have reported surges in demand for flights to the US. Direct flights will likely be favoured by travellers as they allow for a perceivably safer experience than connecting via a hub."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 15:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
11:16aGLOBALDATA : APAC companies continue to rule the roost in 2021 Forbes 2000 list, says Glob..
PU
11:06aGLOBALDATA : Half of today's tech unicorns are operating in the ecommerce, cloud or fintec..
PU
03:16aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 continues to affect retail spending in APAC even as e-commerce thriv..
PU
03:16aGLOBALDATA : Enterprise spending on BPO services in India to increase at 5.8% CAGR over 20..
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : Digitization expected to propel the US fast food market to 5.1% growth betwee..
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : Derby County's administration could indicate football league's troubles as go..
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : BHP merger adds complications for Woodside's energy transition narrative
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : ESG investing likely to become the norm with sentiments outperforming pre-COV..
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : predicts future IoT unicorns
PU
10/05GLOBALDATA : Enterprise spending on communications and collaboration in Singapore to incre..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2021 27,9 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2021 50,8 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,6x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 1 681 M 2 294 M 2 284 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 425,00 GBX
Average target price 1 592,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC4.40%2 294
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.33%102 406
RELX PLC20.67%56 908
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.34%54 871
MSCI INC.34.84%49 640
EQUIFAX INC.31.40%31 495