Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, reported 7% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue from $69.7 billion to $74.6 billion during the second quarter (Q2) 2023. The better-than-expected results are primarily driven by growth in Google Cloud, which witnessed a 28% YoY climb in revenues. Against this backdrop, Twitter influencer conversations around Alphabet ($GOOG) spiked up, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Twitter influencers have expressed a favorable response to Alphabet's earnings results, which led to a significant surge of approximately 50% in positive sentiments during the final week of July. Among the influencers, the most discussed subjects included search advertising, YouTube, and Google AdMob. Their opinions suggested that the better-than-expected revenue reaffirms the company's resilience in attracting higher advertising investments. Moreover, many of these influencers also displayed optimism regarding the performance of Google Cloud."

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:

Howard Lindzon, CEO of SLAC Lab:

"I am aways long $GOOG so was nice to see Google cruise through earnings YouTube in my opinion worth more than all of $META Ad revenue up 4 percent Meanwhile MuskQ strong arms brands to spend"

Beth Kindig, Lead Analyst at I/O Fund:

"Google $GOOGL said Q2 results "reflect continued resilience in Search" as revenue accelerated in the segment, while Google Cloud grew 28% YoY to $8.2B. $GOOG Cloud reported its second-straight profitable quarter, with operating income rising 107% QoQ to $395M."

Ross Gerber, GK ETF Portfolio Manager :

"Google's numbers show the Ad business is beginning to recover and overall their business remains healthy. Microsoft continues its steady march higher in revenue and profits. These are giants of tech, both with massive profits. $MSFT $GOOG"

4.Garry Black, Managing Partner at The Future Fund LLC:

"$GOOG +6% today on big 2Q rev and earnings beats. Ad rev (Search and YouTube) remains strong and consumers continue to spend. Concerns about advertisers cutting back on Search ads in the face of MSFT Chat GPT not bearing out. FY'23 and FY'24 adj eps ests both +3% today. GOOG remains cheap at 19x 2024 adj eps with 2023-27 exp rev growth of +14% and 2023-2027 exp EPS growth of +15% (PEG 1.3x; R1G avg 2.1x). Our $165 PT based on 24x (1.6x PEG) our 2024 EPS of $6.85 (Street $6.83)."

Charlie Bilelo, Chief Market Strategist at Creative Planning:

"Google revenues increased 7% over the last year, Net Income up 15% YoY. Both exceeded estimates. Stock is up 8% after hours to a new 52-week high. $GOOGL"