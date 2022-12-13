GlobalData : Twitter influencers ecstatic about nuclear fusion energy but doubt commercial viability, finds GlobalData

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is expected to announce for the first time ever a major scientific breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy, which is observed as a major step for carbon-free and limitless power generation. Following this news, influencer conversations on Twitter surged dramatically, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Most of the Twitter influencers are of the opinion that fusion energy will not only provide a stabilized climate but also helps in reducing the dependency of countries on oil imports from Russia. Meanwhile, few influencers are skeptical about its commercial viability and expect that commercial-scale reactor is still decades away."

Below are a few of the most popular influencer opinions captured by the GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:

"It will be great is fusion power works out, but let's not kid ourselves. Even with this progress, we are still decades away from fusion being a commercially significant source of power. Most of our attention needs to be on clean energy sources that are already available."

"This could be a game changer for #climatechange. But I'll believe it when I see it. Commercial-scale #nuclear fusion reactors will be at least 2-3 decades away from now. By that time, we're gonna cook up the planet."

"Thank you @POTUS. Imagine if the world no longer needed Russian oil or OPEC because Renewals or #fusionenergy. No more oil funding of wars, terrorist groups, eradicating poverty and of course a stabilized climate for our children. A great vision indeed!"

"This is great news, however 'While the commercialization of fusion energy is almost certainly still a long way away."

"Could be an amazing breakthrough on net energy gain. … not commercial viable but this is first early proof of concept … US scientists boost clean power hopes with fusion energy breakthrough."

"While the commercialisation of fusion energy is almost certainly still a long way away, getting more energy out than went in to creating a fusion reaction has been a long sought after dream for many."

"Honestly I don't think any of the fusion reactors look all that practical. Like I am sure they will eventually get it to work, but at what capital cost? I doubt it will be the limitless "free" power many imagine. Maintenance looks expensive on many of these reactor designs."