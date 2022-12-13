GlobalData : Twitter influencers ecstatic about nuclear fusion energy but doubt commercial viability, finds GlobalData

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is expected to announce for the first time ever a major scientific breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy, which is observed as a major step for carbon-free and limitless power generation. Following this news, influencer conversations on Twitter surged dramatically, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Most of the Twitter influencers are of the opinion that fusion energy will not only provide a stabilized climate but also helps in reducing the dependency of countries on oil imports from Russia. Meanwhile, few influencers are skeptical about its commercial viability and expect that commercial-scale reactor is still decades away."
Below are a few of the most popular influencer opinions captured by the GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:
Robert Rohde, Lead Scientist at Berkeley Earth
"It will be great is fusion power works out, but let's not kid ourselves. Even with this progress, we are still decades away from fusion being a commercially significant source of power. Most of our attention needs to be on clean energy sources that are already available."
Elchin Mammadov, Co-Head at EMEA-ESG Research at MSCI Inc
"This could be a game changer for #climatechange. But I'll believe it when I see it. Commercial-scale #nuclear fusion reactors will be at least 2-3 decades away from now. By that time, we're gonna cook up the planet."
Nancy Skinner, Climate Media Producer and Host at Climate Media Works, LLC
"Thank you @POTUS. Imagine if the world no longer needed Russian oil or OPEC because Renewals or #fusionenergy. No more oil funding of wars, terrorist groups, eradicating poverty and of course a stabilized climate for our children. A great vision indeed!"
Tracy Shuchart, CEO and chief energy and materials strategist at Hightower Resource Advisors
"This is great news, however 'While the commercialization of fusion energy is almost certainly still a long way away."
Benjamin Yeoh, Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC Global Asset Management
"Could be an amazing breakthrough on net energy gain. … not commercial viable but this is first early proof of concept … US scientists boost clean power hopes with fusion energy breakthrough."
David Sheppard, Energy Editor at Financial Times
"While the commercialisation of fusion energy is almost certainly still a long way away, getting more energy out than went in to creating a fusion reaction has been a long sought after dream for many."
Erik Engheim, Founder at Engheim Solutions
"Honestly I don't think any of the fusion reactors look all that practical. Like I am sure they will eventually get it to work, but at what capital cost? I doubt it will be the limitless "free" power many imagine. Maintenance looks expensive on many of these reactor designs."
