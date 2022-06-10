Log in
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-09 am EDT
1157.50 GBX    0.00%
05/30GLOBALDATA : DevFrance's defense budget continues to grow as acquisitions expenditure expected to rise by 30% over the next five years, says GlobalData
PU
05/25GLOBALDATA : Electric vehicles are expected to account for more than 33% of new car sales worldwide by 2031, says GlobalData
PU
05/25GLOBALDATA : Revenue and profitability growth of top 25 banks rebounded in 2021 as global economic activities gradually normalized, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

GlobalData : UK MoD quantum computing investment the first of many in public services, but the technology currently provides few tangible benefits to military commanders, says GlobalData

06/10/2022 | 01:22am EDT
09 Jun 2022
UK MoD quantum computing investment the first of many in public services, but the technology currently provides few tangible benefits to military commanders, says GlobalData Posted in Aerospace, Defense & Security

Following the news that the British government has purchased its first quantum computer, and will be working alongside Orca Computing to explore future applications for quantum technologies within the defense sector;

Robert Stoneman, Service Director at GlobalData, and Tristan Sauer, Land Domain Analyst at GlobalData, offer their views:

Stoneman comments: "The purchase of Orca's PT-1 quantum computer marks a crucial, if small, step towards the practical application of quantum computing across UK public sector organisations. GlobalData's analysis of contract awards shows that this is one of several recent quantum opportunities across the UK public sector. For instance, UK Research and Innovation-the non-departmental body that directs research and innovation funding-has already allocated two contracts worth a total of £390,000 in the past year.

"These contracts, on behalf of the National Quantum Computing Centre and its technology roadmap to deliver an early-stage quantum computer by 2025, are part of a series of technical work packages suitable for delivery by external suppliers. The most recent, awarded to NPL Management, relates to developing open standards for emerging quantum processors. The other, awarded to River Lane Research, regards a practical benchmarking suite.

"Though still a proof of concept that will not be taking on any direct computation, the PT-1 is the first to operate at room temperature without the need for sub-zero cooling for the qubits underpinning the technology. This marks an important step in making commercially viable quantum computers for use across the public sector over the coming two decades."

Sauer comments: "As demonstrated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the ability to rapidly assimilate, process, and distribute information across a battlefield is key to success in the age of network-centric warfare. Consequently, military superpowers such as China, Russia, and the US have increasingly looked to quantum computing technology for its potentially transformative capabilities to address several challenges.

"Indeed, the potential applications and benefits of effectively integrating quantum processing into existing military infrastructure are numerous, with analysts highlighting possibilities such as revolutionizing digital encryption protocols and facilitating data fusion in complex sensor networks, as well as optimizing MRO, logistics and other standardized procedures. However, despite the growing media hype around the potential of quantum computing, this technology remains at a nascent stage and currently provides few tangible benefits to military commanders.

"One of the main challenges in the development of quantum technology is ensuring coherence, as modern quantum computers remain highly susceptible to external stimuli that hinder the superposition of subatomic particles on which these computers rely to function. Furthermore, current quantum computers are typically designed to conduct niche tasks and scientific calculations such as boson sampling and thus have limited practical applications in the defense sphere.

"Nevertheless, the market for quantum computing technologies is expected to grow exponentially over the coming years, with an estimated global market value of anywhere between $1 billion to $5 billion by 2025. As countries continue to strive for technological independence, due to growing concerns over the national security, producers, governments, and institutions are increasingly funneling additional investment into this field of expertise, with Germany's pledge in May 2021 to invest €2 billion in developing quantum computing technologies and skillsets over five years constituting the most recent example of this global investment trend.

"Although government investment in this sector continues to grow, major technological developments have been primarily driven by commercial initiatives. Major technology firms such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft continue to lead the way with regards to research and development in this field, as their ability to rely on inherent professional expertise and consistent funding streams have allowed the commercial sector to truly spearhead technological breakthroughs."

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 223 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 170 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,1x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 1 301 M 1 633 M 1 633 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
EV / Sales 2023 6,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 27,8%
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 157,50 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-18.77%1 633
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-28.23%115 121
RELX PLC-9.20%53 238
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-17.76%48 377
MSCI, INC.-30.29%35 332
WOLTERS KLUWER-16.24%24 206