  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

GlobalData : UK-based start-ups raise US$16.4bn VC funding during January to July 2021, finds GlobalData

08/26/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
26 Aug 2021
UK-based start-ups raise US$16.4bn VC funding during January to July 2021, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Start-ups in the UK raised the highest venture capital (VC) funding amount among all the European countries during January to July 2021. A total of 1,110 VC funding deals were announced in the UK during the period, while the disclosed funding value of these deals stood at US$16.4bn, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Deal activity in the UK has remained inconsistent throughout 2021, with some months experiencing decline in deal volume and value. In fact, July 2021 registered decline in both deal volume and value.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Despite the inconsistent trend, the UK remains one of the key markets globally and the top European market in terms of VC funding activity. Although no billion-dollar VC deals have been announced in the UK this year so far, start-ups in the country have managed to secure several US$100m+ investments.'

Some of the notable VC funding deals announced during January to July 2021 in the UK included US$800m funding raised by Revolut, US$600m raised by CMR Surgical and around US$450m funding raised by Checkout.com.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 17:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
