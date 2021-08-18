Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : UK construction output grows in Q2 although monthly data points to a slowdown in activity, says GlobalData

08/18/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
18 Aug 2021
UK construction output grows in Q2 although monthly data points to a slowdown in activity, says GlobalData Posted in Construction

While the UK construction industry contracted sharply by 14% in 2020, a strong recovery is expected, with output forecast to rise and grow by 10.6% in 2021, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that the successful vaccination program allowed the government to fully lift lockdown measures in July and provided a significant boost to the construction industry. The total number of construction new orders rose by 17.6% in Q2 2021, compared with Q1.

Moustafa Ali, Economist at GlobalData, comments: 'Last year's performance was severely impacted by COVID-19 disruptions, and significant challenges remain - not least those stemming from shortages of key materials. Indeed, on a monthly basis, output fell by 1.3% in June 2021.

'Construction output in the second quarter was supported by a strong increase in infrastructure construction, which grew by 15.9% in Q2 2021 on a quarterly basis. The infrastructure construction sector has performed strongly since the start of the pandemic, with output in June 2021 up by 27.7% compared to January 2020. However, the pandemic's effect was significantly felt in the commercial construction sector, with output down by 20.1% in June 2021 compared to its pre-COVID-19 level in January 2020.'

Despite the industry's recovery in the second quarter, there has been a weakening in output on a monthly basis.

Ali adds: 'A contraction in construction output in June was driven by a sharp fall in private housing works, which fell by 4.6%. The fall in output has been attributed to a limited availability of construction materials as a result of global supply chain difficulties. It is likely that there will be continued weakness in construction activity in the coming months as contractors grapple with challenges posed by a rise in materials prices amid widespread shortages.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 18:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
08/17METAVERSE : GlobalData urges developers of the metaverse to factor in data priva..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : Blockchain technology could be instrumental in cutting down oil and..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : North American inbound tourism spend declined by 74.1% in 2020, say..
AQ
08/17GLOBALDATA : Facebook, Twitter showcase improvement in sentiments in Q3 2021 as ..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : Takeda leads the way among Big Pharma players in microbiome-targeti..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : E-commerce market in South Korea to surpass US$242bn in 2025, says ..
PU
08/17GLOBALDATA : Import duty reduction in India essential for Tesla to assess market..
PU
08/16GLOBALDATA : Hydrogen strategy could still leave UK lagging European peers, says..
PU
08/16GLOBALDATA : Stability in High North is Norway's strategy of active defense, say..
PU
08/16GLOBALDATA : North American inbound tourism spend declined by 74.1% in 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,4x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 1 817 M 2 499 M 2 498 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 540,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC12.82%2 497
S&P GLOBAL INC.35.12%106 994
RELX PLC21.23%57 575
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION39.90%57 132
MSCI INC.40.97%51 896
EQUIFAX INC.35.82%31 912