Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:58:58 2023-04-06 am EDT
1220.00 GBX   +1.24%
06:04aGlobaldata : US biotech IPO market yet to see previous high levels due to challenging market conditions, says GlobalData
PU
06:04aGlobaldata : Asia will lead global midstream project starts during 2023–2027, finds GlobalData
PU
04/05Globaldata : Alzheimer's drug Leqembi will generate $12.9 billion in sales by 2028, forecasts GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : US biotech IPO market yet to see previous high levels due to challenging market conditions, says GlobalData

04/06/2023 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06 Apr, 2023 US biotech IPO market yet to see previous high levels due to challenging market conditions, says GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

The US biotech initial public offerings (IPOs) experienced a 79% decrease in the number of completed offerings from 2021 to 2022. This dip followed the IPO boom in 2020 and 2021, which saw an influx of early-stage biotech companies that completed IPOs and went public with high company valuations that have since declined. Against this backdrop, the biotech IPO market is yet to reach the highs seen previously due to challenging market conditions, according to the Pharma Intelligence Center Deals database of GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Ophelia Chan, MSc, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "The announcement by the US Federal Reserve to further raise interest rates to curb inflation, coupled with other factors impacted the market instability, and subsequently investors became increasingly cautious going into 2022. These circumstances have created a challenging environment for startups seeking to go public."

Note: Includes all completed deals from 2018 to 2022 as a % growth from the baseline year 2017. Includes IPO deals for target companies located in the US.

According to GlobalData's Pharma Intelligence Center Deals database, there were over 300 completed IPOs from 2018 to 2022 in the US. In 2021, 46% of the completed IPOs were in discovery, preclinical and phase I stages of development, highlighting a large proportion of companies going public in early-stage development.

Chan adds: "Last year, the biotech IPO market experienced a decline in the number of IPOs and companies that did go public saw a downturn in stock price. This made investors increasingly cautious, particularly with early-stage companies, favoring those that already have drug candidates in clinical trials."

However, US-headquartered companies such as Amylyx and Prime Medicine have been successful in going public with both late and early-stage drugs.

Chan concludes: "The current economic climate poses challenges for private biotechs seeking to go public, particularly with the recent increase of interest rates in the US to nearly 5%. It is yet to be determined when interest rates will ease and markets stabilize to improve investor confidence, leading to more early-stage biotech companies going public. This could drive innovative drug development and create opportunities for collaboration within the industry."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 10:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:04aGlobaldata : US biotech IPO market yet to see previous high levels due to challenging mark..
PU
06:04aGlobaldata : Asia will lead global midstream project starts during 2023–2027, finds ..
PU
04/05Globaldata : Alzheimer's drug Leqembi will generate $12.9 billion in sales by 2028, foreca..
PU
04/04Globaldata : L'Oréal acquisition will help Australian beauty brand Aesop global expansion,..
PU
04/03Globaldata : De-dollarization discussions on Twitter, Reddit surge 600% in Q1 2023, reveal..
PU
03/31Biopharma could reap benefits from SVB UK acquisition
AQ
03/31Globaldata : Philippines hot drinks sales to rise by 7.9% CAGR through 2027 aided by hospi..
PU
03/30Globaldata : Economic recovery in Venezuela to sustain in 2023 and 2024, says GlobalData
PU
03/30Globaldata : Indonesia hot drinks sector will expand at 7.9% CAGR through 2027, forecasts ..
PU
03/30GLOBALDATA PLC : Final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 278 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2023 53,0 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
Net Debt 2023 235 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 2,52%
Capitalization 1 358 M 1 693 M 1 693 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
EV / Sales 2024 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 652
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 205,00 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Marie Barnes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC2.55%1 693
S&P GLOBAL, INC.2.88%110 544
RELX PLC14.73%62 124
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION14.03%62 009
MSCI, INC.15.74%43 104
WOLTERS KLUWER21.98%32 171
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer