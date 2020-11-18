Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Unilever's 1bn plant-based food target should be emulated by others

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 01:21pm EST
18 Nov 2020
Unilever's €1bn plant-based food target should be emulated by others Posted in Consumer

Following today's news (Wednesday 18 November) that Unileverhas set a €1bn($1.2bn) targetin annual plant-basedfoodsales;

Ryan Whittaker, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Unileverhas chosen the right time to announce this news; not only is November World Vegan Month, but GlobalData's projections peg the growth of global retail consumption of meat substitutes at 8% in 2020 - amounting to a global cumulative value of US$5.1bn. In fact, GlobalData's most recent surveys suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic has actually raised the priority of sustainability and ethics in global consumer attitudes on average, all of which influence plant-basedconsumption.'

Whittaker continues: 'Vegan and plant-basedalternatives were a source of growth and innovation prior to the pandemic, both in retail and foodservice, and interest really seems to have increased during COVID-19. GlobalData's most recent survey found that attitudes have most strikingly shifted towards ethics and sustainability in the global south. It seems as if the pandemic has really driven consumers everywhere to consider what they're eating, and Unilever's latest 'Future Foods' initiative is set to appeal to the numbers of consumers who may attempt to reduce meat and dairy and reduce the impact of consumption on the environment.

'There are a number of upcoming technologies that will align with these new consumer demands. New proteins from plants and fungi present new routes into this space. As health concerns often overlap with environmental concerns COVID-19, it is smart to pursue products that can provide both.

'Unilever's approach, which also focuses on encouraging more healthy consumption and aims to halve foodwaste across its operations by2025, is only going to appeal to this large group of consumers more. In many ways, Unilevercould besaid to beleading the way in how business is going to have to become greener, less wasteful and ultimately more sustainable. Other companies shouldtake note; their plans for the future shouldconsider the use of plant-basedalternatives to help redesign the global foodsystem. They don't need to tell consumers what to eat, but bymaking greener products easier to access, they enable consumers to freely make that choice.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 18:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:21pGLOBALDATA : Unilever's 1bn plant-based food target should be emulated by other..
PU
05:02aGLOBALDATA : As obesity levels remain steady, soft drinks industry points finger..
AQ
11/17GLOBALDATA : COVID-19 vaccine production driving contract service agreements for..
PU
11/16GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT BANKING CO- : memo
RE
11/16GLOBALDATA : Growth of T2D market driven by increasing diagnosed prevalence of d..
PU
11/16GLOBALDATA : US to drive LNG liquefaction capacity growth in North America by 20..
PU
11/15GLOBALDATA : Batteries most mentioned trend among top 10 EV influencers on Twitt..
PU
11/11GLOBALDATA : Guinness's recall of first batch of alcohol-free stout is unfortuna..
PU
11/11GLOBALDATA : China to dominate liquids storage capacity additions in Asia throug..
PU
11/11GLOBALDATA : Key players in breast cancer space engage effectively with Japanese..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 182 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 83,9x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 1 782 M 2 361 M 2 370 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,99x
EV / Sales 2021 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 510,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 8,41%
Spread / Average Target -6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC17.05%2 361
S&P GLOBAL INC.23.30%81 000
RELX PLC-10.15%43 685
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION14.10%40 196
WOLTERS KLUWER7.81%21 903
EQUIFAX INC.22.72%20 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ