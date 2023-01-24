Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-01-23 am EST
1320.00 GBX   +2.72%
02:27aGlobaldata : Venture capital investment in China startups nosedives 46.4% in 2022, reveals GlobalData
PU
02:27aGlobaldata : Electric vehicles discussions in APAC region up by 28% YoY in 2022, finds GlobalData
PU
01/17Globaldata : Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment is a potential threat to Google's search engine leadership, says GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Venture capital investment in China startups nosedives 46.4% in 2022, reveals GlobalData

01/24/2023 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
24 Jan, 2023 Venture capital investment in China startups nosedives 46.4% in 2022, reveals GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

China's regulatory crackdown on tech companies, coupled with stringent zero-COVID policy has dented investor confidence in the country's startups. Subsequently, the value of venture capital (VC) funding in Chinese startups experienced year-on-year drop of 46.4% in 2022, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that VC financing deal volume in China fell by 14.4% from 4,388 in 2021 to 3,755 in 2022. Meanwhile, the disclosed funding value registered a massive 46.4% drop from $107 billion in 2021 to $57.4 billion in 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "China is the top Asia-Pacific market and is also among the top four markets globally in terms of VC fundings deal volume as well as value. It accounted for 14.1% and 13.6% share of global VC funding value and volume, respectively, in 2022. While all the top four markets (the US, China, the UK and India) registered decline in VC funding value, China experienced the highest decline.

"The massive decline in VC funding value is indicative of cautious nature of VC investors. In fact, there was a notable fall in average funding size of VC deals announced in China during 2022."

The average size of VC funding deals in China too decreased from $24.4 million in 2021 to $15.3 million in 2022.

VC funding value in other key global markets such as the US, the UK and India fell by 40.8%, 24.3% and 38.2%, respectively, in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Note: Historic data may change in case some deals get added to previous months because of a delay in disclosure of information in the public domain.

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
02:27aGlobaldata : Venture capital investment in China startups nosedives 46.4% in 2022, reveals..
PU
02:27aGlobaldata : Electric vehicles discussions in APAC region up by 28% YoY in 2022, finds Glo..
PU
01/17Globaldata : Microsoft's $10 billion OpenAI investment is a potential threat to Google's s..
PU
01/12Globaldata : Western companies to play key role in improving cardiovascular disease manage..
PU
01/11Globaldata : Shell leads global long-term LNG contracted capacity signed among purchasing ..
PU
01/11Globaldata : BigBasket's move to enter into offline retail to widen its customer base in I..
PU
01/10FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.4% Amid World Bank Recession Warning
DJ
01/10BOE Could Start Cutting the Bank Rate in 4Q 2023, Says UBS
DJ
01/10Retail Prospects Are Encouraging Given Better-Than-Feared Christmas
DJ
01/10January 2033 Gilt Looks Less Attractive Ahead of Auction
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2022 40,8 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
Net Debt 2022 271 M 335 M 335 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,7x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 1 484 M 1 836 M 1 836 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 320,00 GBX
Average target price 1 825,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC12.34%1 836
S&P GLOBAL, INC.9.89%120 794
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION1.70%56 479
RELX PLC4.11%56 194
MSCI, INC.10.71%41 177
EQUIFAX INC.14.58%27 200