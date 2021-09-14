Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Vietnam life insurance industry to grow at over 23% CAGR through 2025, forecasts GlobalData

09/14/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
14 Sep 2021
Vietnam life insurance industry to grow at over 23% CAGR through 2025, forecasts GlobalData Posted in Insurance

The life insurance industry in Vietnam is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7% over 2020-2025, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's Global Insurance Database, the Vietnam life insurance industry is forecasted to grow from VND129.3 trillion (US$5.6bn) in 2020 to VND375.4 trillion (US$16.3bn) in 2025, in terms of gross written premiums (GWP). The industry is expected to maintain an annual growth rate exceeding 20%, driven by increased awareness and digital transformation in the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashish Raj, Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Early resumption in business activities following the COVID-19 restrictions created a stable business environment for local enterprises, including insurance companies, in 2020. Despite registering a low economic growth of 2.9%, the Vietnamese life insurance industry grew by 21% in 2020, driven by low penetration and emerging middle class with rising disposable income.'

Endowment insurance was the largest segment of the Vietnamese life insurance industry, accounting for 88.7% of GWP in 2020. Limited savings options and an underdeveloped equities market make endowment life insurance products an attractive investment instrument as they offer guaranteed returns. The endowment segment will continue to remain popular and grow at a CAGR of 25.1% over the forecast period.

Supplementary or riders, accounted for 9.2% of the life insurance GWP in 2020. Increasing demand for personal accident, critical illness, disability, and health added as riders to the universal life and endowment policies makes supplementary or riders a popular product in the Vietnamese Life insurance industry. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% over 2020-2025.

Term life accounted for 1% of the life insurance GWP in 2020. The segment was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic witnessing a 4.9% decline in GWP in 2020. It is forecasted to recover in 2021 and grow by 15.2% driven by the economic recovery.

Mr. Raj concludes: 'Favorable regulatory policies to reduce administrative costs and supportive legal framework will help in increasing the transparency in the Vietnamese life insurance industry. Strong economic growth, rising disposable income, and increased awareness due to the pandemic are expected to drive the growth in the life insurance industry over the next few years.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
05:12aGLOBALDATA : China, Japan at forefront of APAC deal activity growth in August 20..
PU
05:12aGLOBALDATA : Crackdown on Wanghong restaurants indicates China's intent to plug ..
PU
05:12aGLOBALDATA : Vietnam life insurance industry to grow at over 23% CAGR through 20..
PU
05:12aGLOBALDATA : Chinese e-commerce market to reach US$3.3 trillion in 2025, says Gl..
PU
09/13GLOBALDATA : Medical device M&A activity high in H1 and connected care is the ne..
PU
09/13GLOBALDATA : Brazil to lead crude and condensate production from upcoming projec..
PU
09/13GLOBALDATA : Key players in psoriasis offer strong support through branded digit..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Trinidad and Tobago to dominate natural gas production from upcomin..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Venezuela's heavy oil project reserves will be left stranded as int..
PU
09/10GLOBALDATA : Parts shortages continue to bite for Toyota with risks to profit ou..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 42,3 M 58,6 M 58,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 63,2x
Yield 2021 1,20%
Capitalization 1 782 M 2 467 M 2 468 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,54x
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 510,00 GBX
Average target price 1 586,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC10.62%2 467
S&P GLOBAL INC.36.71%108 257
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION44.69%59 092
RELX PLC22.12%58 437
MSCI INC.44.06%53 031
EQUIFAX INC.41.50%33 365