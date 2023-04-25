Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-04-24 am EDT
1190.00 GBX    0.00%
12:58aGlobaldata : Vinson & Elkins, Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers by value, volume in oil and gas sector in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData
PU
04/24Globaldata : TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers, reveals GlobalData
PU
04/24Globaldata : Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison top M&A legal advisers by value, volume in consumer sector in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : Vinson & Elkins, Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers by value, volume in oil and gas sector in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData

04/25/2023 | 12:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25 Apr, 2023 Vinson & Elkins, Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers by value, volume in oil and gas sector in Q1 2023, reveals GlobalData
Share
Posted in Business Fundamentals

Vinson & Elkins and Kirkland & Ellis were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the oil & gas sector in Q1 2023 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Financial Deals Database reveals that Vinson & Elkins achieved the top position in terms of value by advising on $8.5 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led in terms of volume by advising on a total of 13 deals.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Kirkland & Ellis and Vinson & Elkins were the only advisers with double-digit deal volume in Q1 2023 and there was a close competition between these two firms for the top position by volume. Vinson & Elkins fell short of just one deal from occupying the top position by volume and settled for the second position by this metric with 12 deals.

"Similarly, Kirkland & Ellis, apart from leading by volume, also occupied the third position by value in Q1 2023."

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton occupied the second position in terms of value by advising on $5.8 billion worth of deals, followed by Kirkland & Ellis with $4.4 billion, Bracewell with $4 billion, and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld with $4 billion.

Meanwhile, Bracewell occupied the third position in terms of volume with five deals, CMS with five deals, and Sidley Austin with four deals.

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Attachments

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 04:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
12:58aGlobaldata : Vinson & Elkins, Kirkland & Ellis top M&A legal advisers by value, volume in ..
PU
04/24Globaldata : TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers, reveals GlobalData
PU
04/24Globaldata : Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison top M&A l..
PU
04/24Globaldata : Moelis & Company, Rothschild & Co top M&A financial advisers by value, volume..
PU
04/21Globaldata : Goldman Sachs top M&A financial adviser in financial services sector in Q1 20..
PU
04/21Globaldata : Lazard and Deloitte top M&A financial advisers by value and volume in constru..
PU
04/19Globaldata : AutoGPT gains popularity as Twitter influencers predict revolution in AI, rev..
PU
04/19Globaldata : ARC Group and UBS top M&A financial advisers in South & Central America in Q1..
PU
04/19Avance Clinical CEO Joins Global BioPharma Panel for Evolution Europe Summit 2023
AQ
04/19Globaldata : White & Case top M&A legal adviser in Middle East & Africa for Q1 2023, revea..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBALDATA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 278 M 346 M 346 M
Net income 2023 53,0 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net Debt 2023 235 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,68x
EV / Sales 2024 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 652
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 190,00 GBX
Average target price 1 860,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 56,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Annette Marie Barnes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC1.28%1 670
S&P GLOBAL, INC.5.01%112 828
RELX PLC18.97%64 078
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.36%62 957
MSCI, INC.17.08%43 602
WOLTERS KLUWER25.61%33 185
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer