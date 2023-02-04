GlobalData : WH Smith's partnership with Holland & Barrett will strengthen its already robust travel division, says GlobalData

Tash Tesseyman, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, offers her view on the announcement that WH Smith will trial a partnership with Holland & Barrett in three key travel locations: Heathrow Terminal 2, Gatwick North Terminal and London's Euston Rail Station:

"The addition of Holland & Barrett concessions in WH Smith travel stores has the potential to elevate WH Smith's sales via its travel fascia, given that it does not have a large presence in the health & beauty sector. If this trial proves successful and the concessions are rolled out to more locations, this partnership will be particularly key in airport locations, where rival Boots currently has a monopoly in the health & beauty sector. Indeed, Holland & Barrett's offer which includes suncreams and own brand beauty products will allow shoppers to buy all travel essentials in one location and will strengthen WH Smith's already robust travel division.

"This partnership could also benefit Holland & Barrett by enabling it to showcase its products outside of its mainstream stores. WH Smith is a key store destination for travellers whether they are going abroad or travelling domestically, as shown by its recent strong set of results over the Christmas period, and these high footfall locations will increase consumer exposure to Holland & Barrett's proposition."