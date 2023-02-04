Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
02/04/2023
1260.00 GBX    0.00%
02/04Globaldata : WH Smith's partnership with Holland & Barrett will strengthen its already robust travel division, says GlobalData
PU
02/01Globaldata : Tesco's acquisition of Paperchase will broaden its non-food proposition but reigniting a passion for the brand among shoppers will be tough, says GlobalData
PU
01/31Globaldata : Petrochemical projects to dominate oil and gas projects set to start operations in Saudi Arabia between 2023 and 2027, finds GlobalData
PU
GlobalData : WH Smith's partnership with Holland & Barrett will strengthen its already robust travel division, says GlobalData

02/04/2023 | 12:00am EST
03 Feb, 2023 WH Smith's partnership with Holland & Barrett will strengthen its already robust travel division, says GlobalData
Posted in Retail

Tash Tesseyman, Retail Analyst at GlobalData, offers her view on the announcement that WH Smith will trial a partnership with Holland & Barrett in three key travel locations: Heathrow Terminal 2, Gatwick North Terminal and London's Euston Rail Station:

"The addition of Holland & Barrett concessions in WH Smith travel stores has the potential to elevate WH Smith's sales via its travel fascia, given that it does not have a large presence in the health & beauty sector. If this trial proves successful and the concessions are rolled out to more locations, this partnership will be particularly key in airport locations, where rival Boots currently has a monopoly in the health & beauty sector. Indeed, Holland & Barrett's offer which includes suncreams and own brand beauty products will allow shoppers to buy all travel essentials in one location and will strengthen WH Smith's already robust travel division.

"This partnership could also benefit Holland & Barrett by enabling it to showcase its products outside of its mainstream stores. WH Smith is a key store destination for travellers whether they are going abroad or travelling domestically, as shown by its recent strong set of results over the Christmas period, and these high footfall locations will increase consumer exposure to Holland & Barrett's proposition."

Media Enquiries

If you are a member of the press or media and require any further information, please get in touch, as we're very happy to help.

pr@globaldata.com
EMEA: +44 207 832 4399
APAC: +91 40 6616 6809

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2023 04:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 242 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2022 40,8 M 49,3 M 49,3 M
Net Debt 2022 271 M 328 M 328 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 1,82%
Capitalization 1 416 M 1 713 M 1 713 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 624
Free-Float 29,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC7.23%1 713
S&P GLOBAL, INC.14.40%121 494
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.15%57 809
RELX PLC7.26%56 551
MSCI, INC.21.98%45 394
WOLTERS KLUWER5.10%27 690