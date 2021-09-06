Log in
GlobalData : Wagamama chef shortages a symbol for growing traceability demand, says GlobalData

09/06/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
06 Sep 2021
Wagamama chef shortages a symbol for growing traceability demand, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

Following today's news (6 September) that Wagamama warns of potential price hikes off the back of labour shortages;

Ramsey Baghdadi, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'Wagamama's chef shortage represents a wider issue that needs to be nipped in the bud. Further supply chain disruption is inevitable in the coming years, and, for UK foodservice outlets to survive both post-pandemic and post-Brexit conditions, they need to show flexibility and react quickly to sudden changes. This makes the need for traceability in supply chain and front-of-house operations more important than ever. Leading foodservice chains should invest in creating more traceable supply chains through blockchain and front-of-house activity through cloud technology.

'GlobalData expects a steady rise in consumer demand as concern around the risk of COVID-19 when eating out at restaurants seems to be diminishing. A significant proportion (31%) of consumers across the UK claim they regularly visit 'full-service restaurants' at least once a week, according to GlobalData's 2021 Q3 consumer survey, and we believe this is just the beginning.

'To keep up with this rise in demand, foodservice outlets should no longer rely on cyclability in terms of staff and supply, but on real-time demand. Traceability for front-of-house and supply chain activity will allow outlets to react to challenges in real time, especially to minimise unexpected challenges for UK foodservice.'

GlobalData plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


