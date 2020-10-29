Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : White & Case and Veirano Advogados were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in South & Central America for Q1-Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 11:55am EDT
29 Oct 2020
White & Case and Veirano Advogados were top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in South & Central America for Q1-Q3 2020 Posted in Business Fundamentals

White & Case and Veirano Advogados emerged as the top legal advisers for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in South & Central America by value and volume, respectively, for Q1-Q3 2020, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData's latest report, 'Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2020', during the period, 693 M&A deals were announced in the region - marking a 30% decrease over the 990 deals announced during the same period in 2019. Deal value also decreased by 45.7% from $65bn in Q1-Q3 2019 to $35bn in Q1-Q3 2020, according to GlobalData's Financial Deals Database.

Aurojyoti Bose, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'White & Case won first in GlobalData's ranking of deal value by advising on six deals worth $2.6bn - the highest value among all advisers. Meanwhile, Veirano Advogados led in terms of volume having advised on 22 deals worth $846.1m.

'Veirano Advogados, despite being the only adviser that managed to advise on more than 20 deals, lagged behind many of its peers in terms of deal value. It did not only lose the top position by value to White & Case but also failed to make it to the list of top ten advisors by value due to involvement in low-value transactions.'

In contrast, White & Case, which advised on even less than one-third of the number of deals advised by Veirano Advogados, managed to secure the top spot by value. White & Case was involved in five deals worth more than $100m, out of which one was worth greater than or equal to $1bn. Veirano Advogados advised on only one deal worth more than $100m deal.

Baker McKenzie occupied the second position by value with eight deals worth $2.1bn followed by Pinheiro Neto Advogados with eight deals worth $2bn and Brigard & Urrutia with two deals worth $1.6bn.

Baptista Luz Advogados occupied the second spot by volume with ten deals worth $4.3m, followed by Baker McKenzie with eight deals worth $2.1bn.

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 15:54:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
11:55aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs and Itau Unibanco were top M&A financial advisers by ..
PU
11:55aGLOBALDATA : White & Case and Veirano Advogados were top M&A legal advisers by v..
PU
11:55aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs and PwC were top M&A financial advisers by value and ..
PU
11:55aGLOBALDATA : Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were top M&A legal ..
PU
11:22aRalph Lauren warns resurgence in virus cases could derail recovery
RE
03:55aGLOBALDATA : Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, AZB & Partners top M&A legal advisers by v..
PU
10/28GLOBALDATA : Microsoft benefiting from positive business sentiment towards cloud..
PU
10/28GLOBALDATA : Hyperimmune globulin provides tantalizing treatment option in COVID..
PU
10/28GLOBALDATA : Morgan Stanley, Ernst & Young top M&A financial advisers by value, ..
PU
10/28GLOBALDATA : Pay-TV services revenue in Philippines to grow at 4.0% CAGR over ne..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 182 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2020 41,0 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 87,2x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 1 852 M 2 405 M 2 395 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 418,50 GBX
Last Close Price 1 570,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 4,27%
Spread / Average Target -9,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Murray Legg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC21.71%2 405
S&P GLOBAL INC.19.65%78 604
RELX PLC-17.87%39 115
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION11.94%38 786
WOLTERS KLUWER7.01%21 574
EQUIFAX INC.0.55%17 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group