    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : 5G hiring in India has more to offer than network testing, finds GlobalData

05/31/2021 | 05:40am EDT
31 May 2021
5G hiring in India has more to offer than network testing, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

More companies are showing interest in 5G technologies with the Government of India allowing trials and testing. Companies are looking to integrate 5G technologies into existing network elements and stepping-up research and development to provide customer management solutions. Jobs postings with '5G' in the title have doubled between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, finds GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'Job postings have doubled between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, indicating an increase in the demand for expertise in 5G domain. Popular roles include engineers specializing in networks, IP networking, software, firmware, and automation.'

India is emerging as one of the key markets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson). Over 20% of the jobs posted since 1 January 2020 are in India with the company looking at cellular and radio network prospects. While providing technology support to service providers, Ericsson is also exploring security aspects of 5G networks by evaluating business strategies and requirements.

Cisco Systems Inc., is investing US$5bn to fund 5G projects globally, including India. The company posted over 30% 5G jobs in India since 1 January 2020. Cisco's 5G related hiring is dominated by engineers for cloud core and packet core teams to enable virtualized cloud services. Job postings are also for 5G mobile core projects to translate customer business needs into product technical requirements and use cases.

Meanwhile, companies such as Dell Technologies (Dell) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HP) that offer 5G-enabled devices are hiring for experts in 5G domain. Dell is building a 5G R&D team from the ground up at its Bangalore office to design and develop products and solutions for service providers and enterprise customers. Interestingly, HP, which is gaining significant traction with communication service providers (CSP) accounts in various areas including 5G services, is providing cloud native 5G offerings.

Indian companies such as Bharti Airtel are expected to benefit by collaborating with the likes of Qualcomm Technologies in 5G/5G NR domain and access chipsets. India has permitted telecom operators such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to conduct trials for 5G with help from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology providers for end use and applications.

Key jobs include Director, Software Engineering - 5G R&D; Customer Success Specialist (CSS) - Mobility - 4G/5G; Embedded 5G/4G Cellular RF Software/Firmware Engineer; CMS R&D - 5G Micro-services Java Developer Bangalore, Karnataka; and 5G Systems Engineer.

Mr Thalluri concludes: 'With a host of companies looking at various 5G use cases in India, hiring could go beyond conventional telecom end use. Hiring is also likely to increase over the coming months with companies exploring various components of the 5G value chain.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 193 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net Debt 2021 46,3 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,8x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 1 846 M 2 619 M 2 618 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,83x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 565,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 7,09%
Spread / Average Target -6,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.65%2 619
S&P GLOBAL INC.15.44%91 409
RELX PLC2.59%50 259
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.57%48 503
MSCI INC.4.84%38 585
EQUIFAX INC.21.88%28 605