    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
GlobalData : Airlines must forge meaningful partnerships to tackle environmental sustainability, says GlobalData

05/13/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
13 May 2021
Airlines must forge meaningful partnerships to tackle environmental sustainability, says GlobalData Posted in Travel & Tourism

By forging meaningful partnerships that address root causes, airlines will give themselves the opportunity of becoming environmental leaders within their industry. Reducing plastic usage and adopting environmentally friendly materials is not enough to tackle sustainability issues, and more must be done, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Travelers are increasingly likely to be influenced by how environmentally friendly a product or service is, with GlobalData's Q1 2021 Consumer Survey revealing that 76% of global respondents are 'always', 'often', or 'sometimes' influenced by this factor, as well as how ethical/socially responsible a product or service is.

To acquire the knowledge and skills to tackle the bigger issues, airlines could acquire a stake in a company working in the area of sustainability or form strategic partnerships. In the same way that Delta Air Lines acquired an oil refinery in 2012 to gain security over its fuel supply, airlines should seek to do the same with biofuel companies. easyJet partnered with Wright Electric in 2017 to develop an electric aircraft capable of flying short distances. Wright Electric has the expertise to make it happen, and easyJet has a vested interest in the concept becoming a reality.

Gus Gardner, Associate Travel and Tourism Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'To combat the flight shaming movement, airlines must take all possible actions to ensure passengers do not choose alternative transport, especially on short-haul routes. As electric rail travel becomes more popular - with extensive networks across Europe and Asia - airlines risk passengers jumping to more environmentally friendly options. If progress to make the airline industry greener is slow, then the impacts could be far-reaching.'

Many airlines have launched carbon offsetting schemes, reduced plastic usage, and worked to become more environmentally friendly, but these small wins are not enough to tackle the broader problem. Investment in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and alternatively powered aircraft are the next steps, and meaningful partnerships will be key to making these concepts a reality.

IAG recently committed to 10% SAF usage by 2030. With the scale of an airline group such as IAG, the investment in a dedicated facility would be wise. It would give security over supply and may allow commitments to be exceeded. Investments like this could be the way forward creating a win-win situation for any airline looking to address travelers' concerns about air travel's sustainability and future-proof their operations.

Gardner adds: 'The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed airlines and industry stakeholders to take a step back and focus on initiatives to accelerate the progress currently being made to make aviation greener. With travelers more likely to switch to alternative, greener transport options on short-haul routes, airlines must seek collaborative partnerships to make further progress in this space and protect their future.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 43,5 M 43,5 M
Net Debt 2021 47,1 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,8x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 1 846 M 2 591 M 2 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,84x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC14.65%2 603
S&P GLOBAL INC.12.46%89 053
RELX PLC1.34%49 338
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.21%46 611
MSCI INC.3.06%37 929
EQUIFAX INC.23.73%28 383