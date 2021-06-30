Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

GlobalData : Android creates buzz among influencers post Windows 11 release, finds GlobalData

06/30/2021 | 11:00am EDT
30 Jun 2021
Android creates buzz among influencers post Windows 11 release, finds GlobalData Posted in Business Fundamentals

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) unveiled its next version of desk operating system 'Windows 11', during a virtual event on 24 June 2021. This led to a surge in influencer conversations on Twitter, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

'Android' emerged as the most mentioned trend among influencer discussions in GlobalData's influencer activity tracker on Microsoft during the last week of June. The discussions related to android were led by the fact that Windows 11 will now support the android apps and will be downloadable through Amazon's App store.

Smitarani Tripathy, Influencer Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'The influencers' sentiment were largely positive on the announcement of Windows 11, which will allow users to download android apps on PCs to configure multiple desktops for work, home, gaming and more. Influencers also see the team up of Microsoft and Amazon.com, Inc (Amazon) as a big step to dominate people's tech interaction as this cross-system compatibility will provide improved and better user experience.'

Below are a few most popular Influencer tweets captured by GlobalData's Company Influencer Platform:

  1. Ajay Bagga, Director at SSRDP Private Limited:

'Microsoft has unveiled Windows 11, its 'next generation' operating system. It lets Android apps run on the Windows desktop.

Windows 11 will also let users configure multiple desktops for work, home, and gaming, like on a Mac.'

https://twitter.com/Ajay_Bagga/status/1408093174854086660

  1. Bowdeya Tweh, Technology News Editor at The Wall Street Journal:

'Windows 11 brings Android apps to Microsoft's app store as the software giant teams up with Amazon and apps increasingly dominate people's tech interactions'

https://twitter.com/BowKnowsBiz/status/1408092687731986437

  1. Mary Jo Foley, Editor at ZDNet:

'So the long-rumored ability to run Android apps on Windows is happening - in a rather unusual way in the revamped Microsoft Store. Details: https://zdnet.com/article/windows-11-whats-coming-in-the-revamped-microsoft-store/ #MicrosoftEvent'

https://twitter.com/maryjofoley/status/1408091478400942085

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 14:59:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
