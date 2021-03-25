GlobalData : Australian beverages industry volumes fell by 4.2% in Q4 2020 over the same quarter of 2019, says GlobalData

The Australian market for beverages (dairy and soy drinks, alcoholic drinks, soft drinks and hot drinks) saw consumption fall by a year-on-year (y-o-y) rate of 4.2% in Q4 2020, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's report, 'Australia Beverages Consumption Trends and Forecasts Tracker, Q4 2020 (Dairy and Soy Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Soft Drinks and Hot Drinks)', reveals that soft drinks (excluding bulk/HOD water), the second largest sector among all beverages, posted the strongest y-o-y decline of 7.2% in Q4 2020, followed by alcoholic drinks, which fell by 4.5%. Hot drinks, the largest sector accounting for 33.2% of total beverage volumes, fell by just 1.7% during Q4 2020.

Among soft drink categories, energy drinks and carbonates fell sharply with y-o-y decline rates of 12.8% and 11.6%, respectively during Q4 2020 while juice was the only category to grow, albeit moderately, at 1.6% over the same period.

Ravi Teja, Consumer Analyst at GlobalData, says: 'The Juice category's zero added sugar attribute is hailed as the major factor for the category, being the only bright spot amid the falling soft drink volumes. Additionally, with health taking centerstage in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, juice enjoyed a favorable perception among consumers.'

Sales of flavored milk and drinking yogurt grew by 2.2% and 0.6% respectively. The combined volume of dairy and soy drinks, and milk alternatives sector fell by 3.2% in Q4 2020.

Teja concludes: 'The beverages industry in Australia will recover in 2021 with a revival of volumes across sectors, led by alcoholic beverages, which will grow the strongest at 5.2%, followed by hot drinks at 4.1%.'