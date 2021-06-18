GlobalData : Brands should provide Father's Day-themed launches to capitalise on increasing demand, says GlobalData

This year's Father's Day calls for themed releases that will help to celebrate the occasion. However, the number and the variety of ideas are rather underwhelming compared to the efforts brands make with Mother's Day. As a result, brands fail to capitalize on the existing demand and reject a chance to send a message of appreciation for the crucial role of fathers in society, writes GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Nina Nowak, Senior Researcher at GlobalData, comments: 'Approximately a quarter of UK male consumers show experimental attitudes in categories traditionally perceived as suitable for gifting. GlobalData's survey found that 26% of male consumers in the UK like to experiment with new varieties of chocolate, confectionery, and desserts, while 20% display the same attitude in alcoholic drinks.'

Nowak continues: 'Despite women showcasing more sensory-driven attitudes in confectionery, similar rates are observed in alcoholic drinks, which makes the low number of tailored Father's Day products rather surprising. A great opportunity to capitalize on product ideas with limited edition and unconventional flavors is being missed out on.'

The assumption that fathers do not appreciate the same experiences as mothers could be another reason behind the lower number of Father's Day celebration releases. However, figures show that male attitude towards lifestyle does not significantly differ from female.

According to GlobalData's 2019 Q3 consumer survey, 93% of UK men have indicated rest and relaxation to be either very important or important to them and 86% said developing or maintaining positive personal relationships is very important or important. These results match the results of the female group: 92% and 89%, respectively. Thus, products designed to celebrate family time and to accompany relaxing occasions could resonate with men just as much as they do with women.

Despite the underwhelming number of Father's Day-themed launches, some brands have attempted to create products suitable for the occasion. A limited-edition Cadbury range features the brand's classic chocolate re-packaged to cater to dads passionate about football. Different UK team logos, such as Manchester United, Liverpool, or Aston Villa deliver a personalized touch. M&S has prepared an updated version of its famous Colin the Caterpillar cake. The half-regular size cake is marketed as a gift suitable for a 'superhero dad.' Beer connoisseur fathers could be the target audience for Bier's Company's 'super dad beer box' with 24 cans of craft beer, a set of snacks, finished up with a pair of consistently themed socks.

Nowak concludes: 'Brands are slowly recognizing their role in supporting gender equality and their ability to shape consumer views on important subjects, including parenthood. A seemingly trivial topic of overlooked Father's Day gifting ideas indicates a bigger issue that should be tackled. Celebrating fathers with personalised and indulgent products could benefit both the business and the consumer.'