Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlobalData Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Brands should provide Father's Day-themed launches to capitalise on increasing demand, says GlobalData

06/18/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
18 Jun 2021
Brands should provide Father's Day-themed launches to capitalise on increasing demand, says GlobalData Posted in Consumer

This year's Father's Day calls for themed releases that will help to celebrate the occasion. However, the number and the variety of ideas are rather underwhelming compared to the efforts brands make with Mother's Day. As a result, brands fail to capitalize on the existing demand and reject a chance to send a message of appreciation for the crucial role of fathers in society, writes GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Nina Nowak, Senior Researcher at GlobalData, comments: 'Approximately a quarter of UK male consumers show experimental attitudes in categories traditionally perceived as suitable for gifting. GlobalData's survey found that 26% of male consumers in the UK like to experiment with new varieties of chocolate, confectionery, and desserts, while 20% display the same attitude in alcoholic drinks.'

Nowak continues: 'Despite women showcasing more sensory-driven attitudes in confectionery, similar rates are observed in alcoholic drinks, which makes the low number of tailored Father's Day products rather surprising. A great opportunity to capitalize on product ideas with limited edition and unconventional flavors is being missed out on.'

The assumption that fathers do not appreciate the same experiences as mothers could be another reason behind the lower number of Father's Day celebration releases. However, figures show that male attitude towards lifestyle does not significantly differ from female.

According to GlobalData's 2019 Q3 consumer survey, 93% of UK men have indicated rest and relaxation to be either very important or important to them and 86% said developing or maintaining positive personal relationships is very important or important. These results match the results of the female group: 92% and 89%, respectively. Thus, products designed to celebrate family time and to accompany relaxing occasions could resonate with men just as much as they do with women.

Despite the underwhelming number of Father's Day-themed launches, some brands have attempted to create products suitable for the occasion. A limited-edition Cadbury range features the brand's classic chocolate re-packaged to cater to dads passionate about football. Different UK team logos, such as Manchester United, Liverpool, or Aston Villa deliver a personalized touch. M&S has prepared an updated version of its famous Colin the Caterpillar cake. The half-regular size cake is marketed as a gift suitable for a 'superhero dad.' Beer connoisseur fathers could be the target audience for Bier's Company's 'super dad beer box' with 24 cans of craft beer, a set of snacks, finished up with a pair of consistently themed socks.

Nowak concludes: 'Brands are slowly recognizing their role in supporting gender equality and their ability to shape consumer views on important subjects, including parenthood. A seemingly trivial topic of overlooked Father's Day gifting ideas indicates a bigger issue that should be tackled. Celebrating fathers with personalised and indulgent products could benefit both the business and the consumer.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 17:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
01:31pGLOBALDATA  : CARsgen's novel pipeline therapy could be beneficial to underserve..
PU
01:29pGLOBALDATA  : top three must know F&B trends for World Sustainable Gastronomy Da..
PU
01:29pGLOBALDATA  : UK grocery sales fall, but foodservice and personal care brands to..
PU
01:29pGLOBALDATA  : Brands should provide Father's Day-themed launches to capitalise o..
PU
05:29aGLOBALDATA  : Uber partnership to help Kia strengthen EV share in Europe, says G..
PU
05:29aGLOBALDATA  : Indian telcos commence 5G trials, but mass adoption some way off, ..
PU
05:29aGLOBALDATA  : Sentiments around China up by 16% in 2021 as US firms continue to ..
PU
06/17GLOBALDATA  : Asia set to drive global polyvinyl chloride capacity additions by ..
PU
06/17GLOBALDATA  : Influencers opine iOS 15 will help Apple retain customers, reveals..
PU
06/17GLOBALDATA  : Growing cyberattacks behest proactive cyber defense, says GlobalDa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 M 265 M 265 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net Debt 2021 52,2 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 1 882 M 2 597 M 2 599 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 559,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 595,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Murray Legg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC16.85%2 622
S&P GLOBAL INC.21.73%96 393
RELX PLC8.65%52 296
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION16.47%48 717
MSCI INC.13.22%41 668
EQUIFAX INC.21.47%28 509