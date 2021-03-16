Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlobalData : COVID-19 pandemic and structural reforms curtail Australia's life insurance growth through 2025, says GlobalData

03/16/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
16 Mar 2021
COVID-19 pandemic and structural reforms curtail Australia's life insurance growth through 2025, says GlobalData Posted in Insurance

The life insurance industry in Australia is projected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% from AUD34.8bn (US$23.6bn) in 2020 to AUD33.3bn (US$22.7bn) in 2025, in terms of gross written premium (GWP), due to the macroeconomic challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and structural reforms, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData's strategic intelligence report, 'Australia Life Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025', reveals that the Australian life insurance industry, which was already battling heavy losses from the bushfire damage, continued to decline in 2020 as lockdown measures curtailed economic growth.

Deblina Mitra, Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, comments: 'Unemployment increased from 5.1% in 2019 to 6.8% in 2020, lowering the demand for insurance. Volatilities in financial market also negatively impacted the performance of investment linked life insurance policies.'

As per latest data from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), overall life insurance net policy revenue declined by 10.4% in the quarter ended December 2020. For investment linked policies, the decline was 77.8%.

Ms Mitra continues: 'Even before the pandemic, restrictions by regulators resulted in life insurers steadily losing revenue during the last five years. This includes 2016 regulation on gradual capping on intermediary remuneration and 2019 regulation on conditional enrolment in life insurance policies subscribed through super funds.

In addition to this, large scale mis-selling practices and high claims rejection by insurers, resulted in public distrust and negatively affected insurance sales. As per official figures, insurers rejected one in seven trauma claims and one in six 'total and permanent disability' claims in 2016. This resulted in the regulator enacting Life Insurance Code of Practice in 2017 to restore public confidence.

Along with pandemic related challenges, the April 2020 regulations on super funds further contributed to decline in group risk business in 2020. The changes include implementation of super fund minimum account balance of AUD6,000 (US$4,160.3) and raising minimum age to 25 year for subscription. As a result, net policy revenue of group risk insurance under super funds declined by 6.4% in the second half of 2020.

Among these challenges, 'individual lump sum' emerged as the only profitable risk insurance line within life insurance. Its net policy revenue grew by 3.0% in the quarter ending December 2020. Increased awareness due to COVID-19 pandemic and ease of purchase through digital channels facilitated demand for this product.

Ms Mitra concludes: 'Recovery in the job market and full economic recovery expected over the second half of 2021 will bring stability to the life insurance industry. The recovery will be gradual as the industry comes to terms with full-scale impact of structural changes.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 13:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
09:38aGLOBALDATA  : Global naval vessels and surface market to be worth $48.1bn by 203..
PU
09:38aGLOBALDATA  : UK cruise staycations to seize limelight in 2021, says GlobalData
PU
09:38aGLOBALDATA  : COVID-19 pandemic and structural reforms curtail Australia's life ..
PU
09:01aGLOBALDATA  : CRISPR therapies could be one of the most transformative in human ..
AQ
03:44aGLOBALDATA  : Increase in China's defense budget to target emerging technologies..
PU
03:44aGLOBALDATA  : PayPal sees surge in influencer discussions on Twitter post Curv a..
PU
03:44aGLOBALDATA  : Favorable regulatory landscape, 5G will drive overall mobile servi..
PU
03/15GLOBALDATA  : Healthcare industry should focus on implementing AI and ML to succ..
PU
03/15GLOBALDATA  : Physicians eager to adopt new biomarkers for immuno-oncology regim..
PU
03/15GLOBALDATA  : Uniform recovery expected across major nations in the Americas in ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2020 23,0 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net Debt 2020 67,9 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 85,8x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 1 605 M 2 228 M 2 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,23x
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 355
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 1 360,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-0.37%2 228
S&P GLOBAL INC.6.92%84 604
RELX PLC-3.24%46 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.93%43 354
WOLTERS KLUWER0.64%21 649
EQUIFAX INC.-11.57%21 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ