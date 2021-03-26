Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlobalData Plc    DATA   GB00B87ZTG26

GLOBALDATA PLC

(DATA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GlobalData : Car markets and car output set to soar versus last year, says GlobalData

03/26/2021 | 06:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
26 Mar 2021
Car markets and car output set to soar versus last year, says GlobalData Posted in Automotive

Following the news that UK car production fell 14.0% year-on-year in February, with 105,008 units produced, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT);

Calum MacRae, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:

'The decline to UK car output in February was expected, the industry feeling the impact of the ongoing pandemic - both at home and in major export markets. The public health crisis remains severe in Europe and South America, even as the situation stabilizes or improves in other places such as North America and China.

'It's also important to note that a statistical quirk will ensure some markets - and UK car production - are about to soar versus year-ago levels. The reason is that lockdowns in the spring of last year shut the industry down - retailers and factories - creating a severely depleted base for the next few months' annual comparisons. Next month's UK car output figures will show a big gain versus March 2020.

'Stripping those one-off statistical anomalies away, GlobalData forecasts the global vehicle market annualized sales running rate (SAAR) to become progressively better through the year as long as northern hemisphere infection rates are controlled and vaccination programs are rolled out apace. On this basis, for Q1 we forecast a SAAR of 81.6 million sales, improving to 84.2 million for Q2 and by the final quarter we expect a sales rate averaging 88.8 million indicating a return to near normal selling rates.

'Later quarters of the year will be driven by pent-up demand; whether that can carry into 2022 will be key for the medium-term development of markets, as there remains considerable uncertainty as to the fundamental economic health of many countries once the crutch of government support is removed.

'Put another way, for 2021, GlobalData's base forecast stands at 85.2 million vehicle sales across the globe. That's still 13.2% ahead of 2020, but 4.3% shy of 2019's total. We're firmly in recovery from a COVID-19 ravaged 2020, but there's still a way to go.'

Disclaimer

GlobalData plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 22:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBALDATA PLC
06:12pGLOBALDATA  : JetBlue's transatlantic debut set to disrupt the market, says Glob..
PU
06:12pGLOBALDATA  : Halliburton looks to international opportunities and growth as Nor..
PU
06:12pGLOBALDATA  : EBay ramps up hires in the US and Germany to strengthen user engag..
PU
06:12pGLOBALDATA  : Car markets and car output set to soar versus last year, says Glob..
PU
10:09aGLOBALDATA  : Top five VC-funded companies in North America all based in Califor..
PU
10:09aGLOBALDATA  : $296.49m estimated loss from ticket sales a worse-case scenario fo..
PU
10:09aGLOBALDATA  : South Korean beverages industry witnesses marginal volumetric fall..
PU
10:09aGLOBALDATA  : Easter shopping expected to decline for second year running, says ..
PU
02:10aGLOBALDATA  : Fall in Indonesian beverage industry volumes cushioned by strong d..
PU
02:10aGLOBALDATA  : Competition from OTT video players to hinder traditional pay-TV ma..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2021 31,0 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2021 56,1 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 73,1x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 1 599 M 2 205 M 2 204 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,70x
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 472
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart GLOBALDATA PLC
Duration : Period :
GlobalData Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBALDATA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 465,33 GBX
Last Close Price 13,55 GBX
Spread / Highest target 12 269%
Spread / Average Target 10 714%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 756%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Danson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Charles Lilley Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Bernard Anthony Cragg Chairman
Peter Martin Harkness Independent Non-Executive Director
Catherine Birkett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBALDATA PLC-0.73%2 228
S&P GLOBAL INC.6.87%84 604
RELX PLC1.67%46 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.56%43 354
WOLTERS KLUWER5.10%21 649
EQUIFAX INC.-9.56%21 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ